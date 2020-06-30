SERIES MANIA ANNOUNCES OFFICIAL DATES FOR 2021 AND LAUNCHES THREE NEW INITIATIVES,INCLUDING THE SERIES MANIA INSTITUTE

PARIS & LILLE, FRANCE – June 30, 2020 – Laurence Herszberg, founder and general director of Series Mania, today announced the confirmed dates for Series Mania’s 2021 edition. Set to take place in Lille, France and the Hauts-de-France region, the Series Mania Festival is set for March 19 to 27 and the Series Mania Forum, to be held in the Lille Grand Palais, is set for March 23 to 25. As one of the largest international events exclusively dedicated to series returns with a new ambition to make Series Mania a permanent tool for the promotion of series creation, Series Mania has developed three new initiatives.

"In recent years, we have seen a major evolution in the audiovisual fiction landscape. First, is the significant increase in the volume of series. Second, is the emergence of new working methods resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic which have both reinforced festivals as essential events and ‘rendezvous’, but also confirmed the importance of online tools. Finally, is the need expressed by the audiovisual sector to bring forward new voices, new talent and new projects,” commented Laurence Herszberg.

In order to meet these new challenges, Series Mania is proud to announce the following new initiatives:

> The launch of the Series Mania Label

Throughout the year, the Series Mania team watches hundreds of new series coming from all over the world. Going forward on a permanent basis, Series Mania will offer its recommendations to the public through its digital presence and online video content, as well as the organization of premiere screening year-round in Lille. The selected festival-supported series will be awarded the Series Mania Label with the aim of developing their notoriety and visibility.

> The expansion of Series Mania Digital

Expanding on the Series Mania Digital Forum, which was successfully launched earlier this year, Series Mania will now come forward with an expanded digital platform where it will be possible to follow the evolution of projects and talent selected by the Series Mania Forum, as well as to access exclusive content (webinars, training courses, and more) and an international network of contacts. Beginning in September, Series Mania Digital will become a year-round initiative to encourage projects in development, through a lively and interactive networking platform. This digital platform will bring together members of the industry to strengthen networking links initiated in previous editions.

> And finally, the unveiling of the Series Mania Institute, a training venue for tomorrow’s European talent

Since its creation, Series Mania has positioned itself as a true "talent scout” for new creators, in particular through the scriptwriting residencies hosted by Series Mania Forum: UGC Writers Campus, SeriesLab (a TorinoFilmLab initiative), and the Israel-France Co-Writing Residency (initiated by the CNC and Gesher Multicultural Film Fund). In order to identify as early as possible new international talent, and to develop European creative networks, the festival is today launching the Series Mania Institute. Set to be housed in Lille, its mission will be to reinforce the training of European professionals in the field of series and audiovisual content, based on three fundamental axes:

- Gathering international know-how in the field of series scriptwriting in order to create tomorrow's European network of creative talent

-Unifying all professions of the series industry, including scriptwriters, directors, producers and broadcasters, in order to have them develop a cohesive working culture

- Encouraging the emergence of new talent from a diversity of backgrounds and origins

The Series Mania Institute will be organized in partnership with La Fémis (supported by the CNC) and the Hauts-de-France Region and will offer several training courses for different audiences beginning in 2021. Further information and names of more partners will be released later this fall.

“We are pleased to contribute to the development of a European-ambitioned initiative in the area of series professionals”, says Nathalie Coste-Cerdan, Managing Director of La Fémis. “The Series Mania Institute is in line with what we think is needed for specific teaching on the serial genre and for European professionals to share their know-how.”

“Series Mania Lille-Hauts-de-France made the region a permanent crossroads for audiovisual talent and decision-makers. With these new projects, Series Mania goes further in the creation process. The Series Mania Institute will allow us to boost specific training in audiovisual professions”, says Xavier Bertrand, President of the Hauts-de-France Region.

ABOUT SERIES MANIA

Created by Laurence Herszberg in 2010 in collaboration with artistic director Frederic Lavigne while both were at the Forum des images, the Series Mania Festival brings the best international series to the big screen and offers audiences (over 72,000 spectators in 2019) the rare opportunity to meet and learn from renowned showrunners, directors and television talent. Series Mania has developed into a unique event with wide recognition that is entirely dedicated to series, aimed at both the general public and industry professionals.

ABOUT SERIES MANIA FORUM

Launched in 2013, Series Mania Forum, the industry arm of the Series Mania Festival, has become the place to be for all those involved in the creation of series from around the world. In just a few years, Series Mania Forum has already seen many projects come to fruition, including Eden, Stella Blomkvist, Keeping Faith and Tabula Rasa, with many others currently in production. In 2019, the Forum held its second edition of Lille Transatlantic Dialogues, a one-day summit bringing together high-level political, corporate, creative and economic players from the TV and culture sectors in Europe and North America. The Forum is now the place where industry talent and decision-makers meet to create the new generation of serial fiction.

ABOUT LILLE DIALOGUES

Part of Series Mania Forum, the Lille Dialogues is a one-day summit joining together major political decision makers and leading industry executives for a day of reflection, announcements, and debates on the future of audiovisual creativity. The Lille Dialogues is a joint initiative between Series Mania, the French Centre national du cinéma et de l’image animée (CNC), the Europe Creative - MEDIA program of the European Union with the collaboration of the Hauts-de-France Region. Past participants have included Reed Hastings (Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO, Netflix), Ted Sarandos (Chief Content Officer, Netflix)), Sophie Turner Laing (CEO, Endemol Shine Group), Delphine Ernotte Cunci (CEO, France Télévisions), Gilles Pélisson (CEO, TF1 Group), Georgia Brown (Head of European Originals, Amazon), and Franck Riester, France’s Minister of Culture.