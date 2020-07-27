SES and Harmonic Partner for Transition of C-Band Spectrum to Enable 5G

Advanced Video Compression Accelerates the Path to 5G in the U.S.

SAN JOSE, Calif. — July 27, 2020 — Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that it will partner with SES for technology upgrades associated with the SES transition plan filed with the Federal Communications Commission on June 19, 2020. SES and Harmonic will work together to fast-track this deployment, freeing up spectrum for 5G while simultaneously enabling SES's C-band customers to maintain the quality and resilience of their critical video services. This network transformation is based on Harmonic's powerful software solutions for satellite video delivery.

SES and Harmonic will work jointly to deploy Harmonic's XOS advanced media processing in the headend and XOS Edge transcoding solutions in remote sites for primary distribution of video feeds. The XOS solutions are based on Harmonic's widely deployed streaming platform, bringing unique OTT capabilities to satellite delivery.

"We are proud to support SES, its customers and the communications industry in enabling the transformation of C-band spectrum for 5G," said Jeremy Rosenberg, senior vice president, business development at Harmonic. "Our software-based solutions set the standard for flexibility by enabling these traditional satellite delivery networks to deliver solutions with industry-leading bandwidth efficiency."

Further information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

