SES Launches Free-To-Air Satellite Channel to Fight Spread of COVID-19

SES uses reliable content from trusted organisations such as UNICEF and AFP to bring critical, informative COVID-19 messages to rural communities

Luxembourg, 14 July 2020 — Millions of households across Africa, Europe, and Asia-Pacific will be able to access a free-to-air TV channel via SES satellites dedicated to delivering reliable, informative content about COVID-19. The channel — Fight COVID-19 — broadcasts content that is aimed at providing underserved and rural communities with critical information about how to limit the spread of the virus.

The content is provided by trusted organisations such as UNICEF and AFP as well as global EdTech social enterprise Potential.com. The content aims to impartially inform TV viewers about identifying COVID-19 symptoms, the recovery process, and how to manage the effects of a global pandemic and social distancing, such as managing a household, children, or mental health. SES welcomes additional content providers from international and regional organisations to contribute to the COVID-19 channel.

The channel is broadcast free-to-air from SES's satellite fleet and is available in the following regions:

• ASTRA 4A at 5 degrees East for Sub-Saharan Africa and Ukraine

• ASTRA 2F at 28.2 degrees East for West Africa

• NSS-12 at 57 degrees East for Ethiopia and adjacent countries

• SES-9 at 108.2 degrees East for the Philippines

"Our lives have been disrupted by COVID-19 in the last few months, and unfortunately, it doesn't seem to be going away anytime soon. Through the global reach of satellite, we are in a position to contribute our resources wisely to help provide important information to vulnerable communities," said Steve Collar, CEO of SES. "We have been really fortunate to be able to collaborate with UNICEF, AFP, and Potential.com, who are willing to contribute their content for this good cause. Together, we hope to reach a wide group of audiences with reliable and trustworthy content and do our part in helping slow the spread of COVID-19."

About SES

SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless connectivity around the world. As the leader in global content connectivity solutions, SES operates the world's only multi-orbit constellation of satellites with the unique combination of global coverage and high performance, including the commercially proven, low-latency Medium Earth Orbit O3b system. By leveraging a vast and intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES is able to deliver high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and it is a trusted partner to the world's leading telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners. SES's video network carries over 8,300 channels and has an unparalleled reach of 367 million households, delivering managed media services for both linear and nonlinear content. The company is listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com.

About UNICEF

UNICEF works in some of the world's toughest places, to reach the world's most disadvantaged children. Across more than 190 countries and territories, we work for every child, everywhere, to build a better world for everyone.

About AFP

AFP is a leading global news agency providing fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the events shaping our world and of the issues affecting our daily lives. Drawing from an unparalleled news gathering network across 151 countries, AFP also is a world leader in digital verification. With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world in six languages, with a unique quality of multimedia storytelling spanning video, text, photos and graphics.

About Potential.com

Potential.com is a global EdTech social enterprise that works with governments and corporates to support key social projects such as job creation, SME and entrepreneurship development, innovation, community well-being, diversity and inclusion. www.potential.com.

