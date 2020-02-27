Shotoku USA to Exhibit Manual Camera Support Solutions at NAB 2020

Highlights will feature entry-level tripods, studio pedestals and pan/tilt heads

Woodcliff Lake, NJ – February 12, 2020 -- Shotoku USA, Shotoku Broadcast Systems’ North American operation, will highlight a complement of manual support solutions at NAB 2020 in Booth C 9108 targeting a wide-range of applications. The international leader in the manufacture and marketing of camera support products will display a line-up that includes an addition to the recently launched SX200/260 ENG/EFP systems; the affordable, entry-level SD & SE tripod series, and the universally successful TP500/SX300 studio pedestal/head combination.

SX200 and SX260 ENG/EFP systems

Raising the bar on movement quality and shot framing control, the recently launched Shotoku SX200 and SX260 pan and tilt heads incorporate a brand-new design featuring Shotoku’s “Truebalance” for perfect counterbalance that is also easy to adjust throughout the range and has an intuitive display to indicate the current setting. The drag system uses Shotoku’s well known Viscam design but adds a new actuation system that combines the convenience and speed of selection of a stepped system, with the fine tuning and on-shot adjustment of a continuously variable design. The SX200 has a max payload of 44Lbs (20Kg) and the SX260 55Lbs (25Kg). The systems come standard with 2 stage ENG Carbon Fibre legs and is one of the lightest on the market at these payloads.

NEW for NAB 2020 - With these SX200/SX260 heads crossing over to the EFP application, the new TTH1002C 100mm carbon fibre EFP tripod has been added to provide an extremely rigid solution, useful when using longer lenses for sports and documentary production.

NAB 2020 Highlight - SD & SE Pan/Tilt and Tripod Series

Developed to provide a quality, affordable system for handheld cameras, the SD range is available in 2 variants; the SD20 that supports 6.5lbs (3kg), and the SD40 that supports 11lbs (5kg), cameras. The systems feature fixed counterbalance and drag systems tailored to the payload of the head and come complete with a 2-stage tripod mid-level spreader and soft carry case.

The SE range was developed to provide support and high functionality for the far-reaching applications of the extended range of camera systems now available. The SE80 and SE150 both feature a high-quality drag system to ensure smooth on-air moves, and a multiple level counterbalance system to provide accurate balancing for a wide range of cameras. The SE80 supports up to 22lbs (10kg) payloads, and the SE150 up to 35lbs (16kg). The systems come complete with aluminum or carbon fibre 2-stage tripods, ground or mid-level spreader, and soft carry case.

NAB 2020 Highlight - TP500/SX300 Pedestal and Pan/Tilt System

The TP500 entry level broadcast pedestal solution partnered with the SX300 head is fast becoming one of Shotoku’s most successful systems. With equipment budgets stretched and the growth of small studio applications the TP500 provides a perfect solution combing a single stage of perfectly balanced on shot elevation with a lower second stage of manually adjusted off-air elevation, to set the height range for the upper stage. The pedestal supports a payload of 121lbs (55Kg), or 88lbs (40Kg) when combined with the SX300 head.

About Shotoku:

Shotoku Broadcast Systems is an international leader in the manufacture and marketing of a full range of camera support products with emphasis on manual and robotic pedestals and pan/tilt heads for the television and legislative broadcast industry.

Shotoku USA sells, installs and services the full range of Shotoku Robotic Camera Systems designed and developed in the UK by Shotoku’s word-wide robotics HQ based near London, England.

For further information: http://www.shotoku.tv

Shotoku Contact:

James Eddershaw

T: +44 (0) 1784 224650

info@shotoku.co.uk

Press Contact:

Desert Moon Communications

Harriet Diener

T: 845-512-8283

E: Harriet@DesertMoon.tv