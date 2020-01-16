SMPTE 2020 Call for Papers Now Open Under New Review Procedure

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Jan. 15, 2020 — SMPTE®, the organization that is defining the future of storytelling, is seeking technical manuscript proposals for the SMPTE 2020 Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition (SMPTE 2020), Nov. 9-12, at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites in Los Angeles. With this year's call for papers, the Society has introduced a new two-phase submission and review process designed to enhance the quality above the already high standard for SMPTE 2020 presentations and to increase the opportunity for publication in the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal.

In the first phase of this new selection process, which begins today and extends until March 10, SMPTE will accept abstract submissions. The SMPTE 2020 program committee will review these submissions and create a shortlist of preliminary acceptances by April 20. Authors will be notified of their abstract's status shortly after April 20.

In the second phase of this process, authors whose abstracts were shortlisted will be required to submit full manuscripts between April 20 and July 10 for committee review. SMPTE will notify authors of final committee decisions on or before August 10. All submitted manuscripts will go through peer review for possible publication in the award-winning SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal.

"The SMPTE annual technical conference is an ideal venue in which to showcase research and exploration of the new and emerging technologies that will shape the motion-imaging industry — and the future of storytelling," said Sara Kudrle, SMPTE vice president of Education. "It's always exciting to dig into manuscript proposals for the upcoming conference, and we're eager to learn more about the work being done by academics, students, engineers, creatives, and executives from across the industry."

As a premier forum for the exploration of media and entertainment technology, SMPTE 2020 gives presenters the opportunity to connect with the industry's most esteemed technology thought leaders and engineering executives. SMPTE 2020 program sessions will address current media technologies as well as future advances in content creation, images and sound, and the allied arts and sciences.

Proposed papers for SMPTE 2020 must be informational, high-quality, and address technical theory, research, innovation, application, or practice specific to any of the evolving technologies associated with the media and entertainment industry. Preference will be given to forward-thinking proposals and particularly to research-based proposals addressing cutting-edge technologies. The program committee is also interested in the perspective of the next generation of engineers, technologists, storytellers, and industry thought leaders. Student papers are strongly encouraged. Papers that are of a commercial or promotional nature will not be considered.

Following SMPTE 2020, the Society will publish accepted manuscripts to the SMPTE Digital Library, and a video of each paper presentation will be posted to the SMPTE YouTube channel.

Information about SMPTE 2020 is available at 2020.smpte.org, which will be updated continually as the event approaches. Further information about SMPTE is available at smpte.org.

# # #

About SMPTE®

The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers®, or SMPTE, is defining the future of storytelling. The Society's mission is to enable the technical framework that allows the global professional community to make media for artistic, educational, and entertainment purposes and to distribute that content for the benefit and enjoyment of people worldwide. As a global volunteer-driven society of technologists, developers, and creatives, SMPTE is engaged in driving the quality and evolution of motion pictures, television, and professional media. The Society sets industry standards that help businesses maximize their markets more cost-effectively, provides relevant education that supports members' career growth, and fosters an engaged and diverse membership community.

All trademarks appearing herein are the properties of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/SMPTE/200115SMPTE.docx

Link to Photos:

www.wallstcom.com/SMPTE/SMPTE-Group_Photo.jpg

Photo Caption: Group shot from SMPTE 2019.