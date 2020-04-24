SMPTE Expands Access to Educational Programs, Events, and Standards Documents

Broader and More Economical Online Offering Gives Industry Professionals Opportunities to Connect, Grow, and Prepare for the Future

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — April 23, 2020 — SMPTE®, the organization that is defining the future of storytelling, today announced changes to its educational programming designed to make it easier for industry professionals to keep up with the latest technology and to learn new skills. In addition to supporting professional development, the Society's robust array of webcasts, meetings, and online courses offers members a way to connect with colleagues and to prepare for future opportunities in a changing industry and world.

"We know that many industry professionals are working longer hours to keep news and entertainment running, while others are working from home and some have been laid off," said Barbara Lange, executive director at SMPTE. "It's a difficult time for our industry and all our members worldwide, no matter what their situation. Our hope is that improved access to SMPTE webcasts, virtual courses, live-streamed meetings, and a set of standards and journal articles will help our membership maintain connections with peers and mentors, continue to benefit from the experience of industry leaders, and expand their own knowledge, expertise, and readiness for whatever the future may bring."

SMPTE has made the following changes to its educational and technical offerings:

• Virtual course prices have been cut by 50%. Details are available under the Instructor and Self-Study options, accessible from the education dropdown menu at smpte.org.

• SMPTE technology webcasts are all available online to everyone at smpte.org/smpte-webcasts.

• The Society has also opened a collection of freely accessible SMPTE Standards and articles from the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal to help professionals in their work. See the list at smpte.org/free-standards-and-publications.

• The Society is working with local SMPTE Sections to get meetings streamed so that every member can stay on top of technology, no matter where they are. The latest news on Section meetings is available at smpte.org, in the Society's newsletters, and in local Section emails. Subscribe to general and Section-specific communications at go.smpte.org/subscribe.

• SMPTE's microsites help professionals obtain insights under one theme. Themes established so far include Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in Media, Blockchain in Media, and Microservices in Media. More sites are currently under development.

SMPTE President Patrick Griffis, who is also technology vice president in the CTO office at Dolby, recently addressed members in a message that will continue to evolve as developments and opportunities arise. The message is viewable at smpte.org/smpte-president-message-members. Much of the news that Griffis shares is also applicable to the larger professional community.

"Throughout SMPTE's history, the Society has responded to the demands of evolving technologies through our Technology Committees, educational offerings, access to thought-leading engineers and creatives, and more," explained Griffis. "The situation we face now is generating a new set of demands and challenges for our membership and industry. To respond to these challenges, we are making some of our standards documents and SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal articles freely available and access to our extensive library of motion-imaging technology and professional media education options more affordable to engineers and technologists worldwide."

Members with up-to-date profiles can be sure they are getting the latest details on all the resources SMPTE has to offer. Members simply log into the SMPTE website to access and edit their profile data.

The Society will be sending out membership renewals by email. Dues support Society-wide education programs, as well as local Sections and the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal. SMPTE offers professional membership renewals at 50% for those who are unemployed and would like to renew now. Further details are available from SMPTE Membership Director Roberta Gorman, rgorman@smpte.org.

Further information about SMPTE is available at smpte.org.

About SMPTE®

The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers®, or SMPTE, is defining the future of storytelling. The Society's mission is to enable the technical framework that allows the global professional community to make media for artistic, educational, and entertainment purposes and to distribute that content for the benefit and enjoyment of people worldwide. As a global, volunteer-driven society of technologists, developers, and creatives, SMPTE is engaged in driving the quality and evolution of motion pictures, television, and professional media. The Society sets industry standards that help businesses maximize their markets more cost-effectively, provides relevant education that supports members' career growth, and fosters an engaged and diverse membership community.

