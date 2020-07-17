SNTV, The First Streaming Channel for Cancer Survivors, Hosts Upfront Events

The 2020 Upfronts and Newfronts may be virtual history for the usual media suspects, but not for niche streaming service SurvivorNetTV (SNTV).

The leading media company in the U.S. for cancer information held two Upfront events on the week of July 14, giving potential advertisers a look at its extraordinary trove of content (including 1,000+ short form documentary videos) that already attracts 2.5 million viewers monthly to SurvivorNet.com.

Instead of celebrity glitz, the Upfront featured its prominent partner physicians on the frontlines of cancer treatment and prevention – such as Dr. Nina Shah, a noted multiple myeloma specialist at UCSF, colorectal surgeon Dr. Heather Yeo from Weill Cornell and Dr. Elizabeth Comen who treats breast cancer patients and conducts research at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

CEO and co-founder Steve Alperin explained SNTV’s local targeting programs, which are reinventing the notion of patient engagement, and gave advertisers a preview of the upcoming initiative 1000 Voices, the largest storytelling project in the history of cancer survivorship.

SNTV is also evaluating partners for its Close The Gap project aimed at raising awareness about the extreme disparities in outcomes for cancer among minorities. The company has partnered with NYU to create a major digital content campaign and virtual conference featuring some of the country’s leading advocates for addressing inequality in the healthcare system.

###