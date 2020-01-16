Sohonet Acquires Exchange Communications, Leading IT Provider to the Film and Episodic Industry

Sohonet, the global experts in connectivity, media services and network security for the media and entertainment industry, announced the acquisition of Sycamore Communication (Exchange). Exchange Communications joining Sohonet further broadens the range of connectivity and collaboration solutions each organisation can now offer their media and entertainment customers.

The combined power of Sohonet and Exchange will provide customers with a unique and comprehensive set of services to enable connection, collaboration, and storytelling; from Sohonet’s global network of over 500 media companies as well as their real-time collaboration, cloud-acceleration, and file-transfer tools to Exchange’s fixed production studio services for phones and video surveillance and rapidly available remote production communications. Together, the companies are strongly positioned to serve the rapidly growing and changing production industry across features, episodic and advertising.

Sohonet will invest in the expansion of Exchange Communications services in other geographies, initially focusing on Canada and the UK.

“This is a great match for Sohonet, and we are very much looking forward to working closely with our new colleagues from Exchange,” says Sohonet CEO Chuck Parker. “The additional range of world-class services our customers can now enjoy will help support and enhance their collaboration while they create their amazing features, episodics and advertisements.”

“We’re excited to become part of the Sohonet family, with their purpose-built media network and SaaS-based collaboration services,” says CEO Exchange Dave Thomas. “Joining Sohonet will accelerate our vision to transform the way our customers collaborate and create their dazzling content.”