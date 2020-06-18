Sohonet and Moxion Partner to Provide Synchronous and Asynchronous Remote Review for the Production, Post and Visual Effects Communities

Sohonet, the global experts in connectivity, media services and network security for the media and entertainment industry, announced their partnership with Moxion and its revolutionary platform for HDR Immediates and Cuts. The partnership broadens the range of remote collaboration solutions Sohonet can now offer the production, post and visual effects communities.

The partnership will provide the production, post and visual effects communities with a distinct set of tools designed to enable both synchronous and asynchronous remote review to suit every use case. For review discussions that depend on real-time iteration and response, Sohonet ClearView Flex provides teams with a high-quality, secure solution. Moxion Immediates provides an equivalent experience for offline review.

“Moxion is a great match for Sohonet, they understand the unique challenges that productions face, and share our vision: to revolutionise the way storytellers create content by making collaboration seamless and more secure,” says Sohonet CEO Chuck Parker. “While real-time review is a key component to the production workflow, often the whole team can’t meet for a live review session. Partnering with Moxion gives our customers space to review content in their own time.”

Moxion’s Immediates offers a platform to review footage in HDR minutes after filming on the same devices as ClearView Flex (Apple TV, iPads, laptop). On-set creatives can start on mark-ups immediately and give off-set creatives the same near-real-time HDR access to the content. Additionally, editorial and VFX teams can download the high-resolution proxy to begin adding their magic rather than having to wait for it to arrive hours later after a transcoded dailies workflow.

“Offering Sohonet’s real-time tool, Clearview Flex, with our offline review technology makes perfect sense,” says Hugh Calveley, CEO of Moxion. “The ability to harness the power of live review and incorporate it, with the convenience of offline collaboration, will be an extremely valuable toolkit for filmmakers.”

“Right now productions are having to navigate a new normal due to COVID-19, with reduced numbers on-set, additional location challenges and more distributed team members. Sohonet and Moxion are perfectly placed to help support them from green-light to wrap,” added Parker.