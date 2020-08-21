¡Sorpresa! Presents a Mexican Magical Story for Children This Season

¡Sorpresa! Presents a Mexican Magical Story for Children This Season

¡Sorpresa!, the Spanish-language children’s channel that offers fun and educational programming from Latin America and around the world, premieres The Legend of La Nahuala, a story about a boy, who tries to rescue his older brother from a deserted house controlled by a demon known as the Nahuala, an account of events based on the Nahuala legend.
West Palm Beach, FL – August 21, 2020 – ¡Sorpresa!, the Spanish-language children’s channel that offers fun and educational programming from Latin America and around the world, announced the network premiere of The Legend of La Nahuala, a story about a boy, who tries to rescue his older brother from a deserted house controlled by a demon known as the Nahuala, an account of events based on the Nahuala fairytale.

The Legend of La Nahuala is a one hour twenty-two minutes production and it is the first of five animated horror-comedy film franchise created by Ricardo Arnaiz. The 2D animation movie is set during 1807 in Puebla, where Juan, 9 years old boy, must face his fears in order to rescue his exasperating older brother Nando, who has been captured by Nahuala, an evil witch.

The film is a combination of mystery and action, and it is an entertaining tale for both children and adults. It has been considered as a magic journey through the colonial Mexico, the accounts of the past living, the dead, the natives, the Spaniards and the mestizos, which are linked in the story of a boy who is scared of a Mexican legend during the celebration of All Soul’s Day, a real Mexican tradition known worldwide.

The film highlights Mexico’s cultural diversity with a heroin indigenous girl, Xochitl, who voice is played by Martha Higadera; Teodora Villavicencio, is a rich aristocrat Spanish girl; Don Andres, is the Spanish knight, Quixote type ghost, played by Andres Bustamante; Alebrije, a Mexican wise dragon which has lived in a library. The sound design has been created by Gabriel del Villar, who also composed the music for the Puebla Orchestra.

¡Sorpresa! is owned and operated by Olympusat Inc., and it’s currently available on Charter Spectrum, Claro TV, Cox Communications, Frontier Communications, Liberty, and Suddenlink.

For more information on ¡Sorpresa!’s programming, including tune in dates and times, please visit at olympusat networks.

