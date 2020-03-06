Speedcast Launches Global Standardized SD-WAN Solution

Innovative SD-WAN Solution Seamlessly Blends VSAT, LTE, Wireless and Fiber Technologies Into a Single Communication Channel

SYDNEY — March 6, 2020 — Speedcast International Limited (ASX: SDA), the world's most trusted communications and IT services provider, has launched an advanced software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) solution that seamlessly blends satellite, LTE, wireless and fiber technologies. Designed for onshore and offshore users, the solution provides customers with high performance and dynamic access to applications across networks, with greater ease of use and lower cost than traditional network management systems.

As networks and satellite connections grow, network management becomes crucial to ensure seamless business operations. Customers require mission-critical communications combining different WAN link technologies to maximize their available bandwidth and application uptime while streamlining costs. Speedcast has simplified link management by introducing a best-in-class SD-WAN solution. With all disparate WAN links configured inside a secure conduit, Speedcast SD-WAN simplifies routing through a single, end-to-end solution that dynamically routes traffic across the best available links and aggregates the bandwidth to maximize throughput. It offers the highest uptime availability and allows users to maintain a high quality of experience even at over 90% link bandwidth utilization.

"Having a modern, reliable network is critical for our offshore and onshore customers' operations and digital transformation strategies," said Tim Bailey, Executive Vice President, Products, Marketing and Business Development, Speedcast. "Speedcast SD-WAN is the ideal solution for increasing the availability, stability and bandwidth of our customers' remote site connectivity while delivering a better end-user experience and improved operational efficiencies. The launch significantly strengthens Speedcast's capability to deploy and manage innovative solutions that address our customers' needs."

Speedcast's SD-WAN solution is offered as a standardized solution with shared HUB infrastructure or a customized solution with dedicated equipment. For more information, download the brochure or contact us at info@speedcast.com.

