Splunk Taps Bonfire Labs For Data-to-Everything Super Bowl Spot

The creative partnership between Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK), provider of the Data-to-Everything platform, and the full-service creative studio Bonfire Labs, was on full display during Super Bowl LIV with the engaging and entertaining new 30-second ad spotlighting how the Splunk platform transforms businesses by bringing Data-to-Everything.

The spot aired during the fourth quarter in six markets, including San Francisco, Los Angeles and New York.



Click here to watch the Splunk ‘Data To Everything’ ad.



Anchored in Splunk’s brand colors, the type-driven spot elevates found footage in an engaging montage of ordinary people doing extraordinary things when empowered by the Splunk data analytics platform. It was part of a campaign driven through a creative partnership between Bonfire Labs and Splunk, led by Director of Brand Voice and Media Studio, Andy Mera.



“Our collaboration with Andy and the Splunk team gave us the rare opportunity to elevate the typical software-platform montage through attention to detail in editorial, art direction and color, or lack thereof,” Chris Weldon, Bonfire Labs’ Partner/Head of Strategy & Creative said. “When you’re literally talking about Everything, less is definitely more. For this project, it was important not to appeal to the target customer as an entity but rather as people trying to solve problems -- it’s a business-to-human approach rather than simply a B2B or B2C one, and we’re proud to have our work seen on television’s biggest stage.”

About Bonfire Labs:

We are a creative studio based in San Francisco. Under one roof, we concept and produce integrated campaigns, TV spots, brand stories, social content, product films, and everything in between. Our flexible model allows us to collaborate with our brand partners at any stage of the creative and production process to make impactful work and build lasting relationships. https://bonfirelabs.com

