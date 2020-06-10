Sportsman Channel’s Scott Leysath and Outdoor Channel’s Mike Robinson to Appear Virtually at SeriesFest on Sunday, June 21 at 3:30 p.m. MT

DENVER (June 10, 2020) – Sportsman Channel host and executive chef Scott Leysath (Dead Meat and The Sporting Chef) and Outdoor Channel host and executive chef Mike Robinson (Farming the Wild) will make a virtual appearance at “SeriesFest” in Denver on Sunday, June 21 at 3:30 p.m. MT to share secret tips for cooking wild game and discuss their upcoming show seasons.

Leysath and Robinson, in partnership with Comcast Xfinity and SeriesFest, will appear and discuss wild game cooking while also promoting their new seasons of Dead Meat and Farming the Wild, respectively. A screening of both shows will take place and be followed by a 20-minute “Question and Answer” segment hosted by Denver “field to table” restauranteur and television host, Elise Wiggins (Cattivella, Roots to Ranches).

Dead Meat is about finding interesting people who have a passion for making some of the ugliest critters in the world taste delicious. Leysath is passionate about getting the most from the creatures and the parts of the animals less eaten.

“The show is edgy, outrageous, funny and maybe a little scary to those that don’t keep a freezer full of pythons, sea cucumbers or rodents,” Leysath said. “Think Swamp People meets Anthony Bourdain. I just hang out with others that make the assumption that if it’s worth harvesting, it’s worth eating.”

Mike Robinson started his career cooking as an apprentice in some of the best restaurants in the Savoie region of France. His flair for food, cooking and ability to communicate led to a side career in television, where he has presented 10 food TV series since 2012, culminating in Countrywise Kitchen for ITV, with a regular viewership of more than four million. Today, Mike’s culinary pursuits are seen in the United States on Outdoor Channel’s Farming the Wild.

Mike controls wild deer over 40,000 acres of private land and supplies his restaurants with a sustainable quantity of amazing venison. Much of the venison served is still hunted by Mike himself, who personally harvests more than 600 deer annually. In 2009, Mike started The Harwood Arms in Fulham and attained a Michelin star in 2010 which he has held ever since - the only pub in London to do so, then and now.

Elise Wiggins is the proud owner and chef of Denver’s Cattivella. In less than six months of being open the restaurant garnered Zagat’s distinction as “One of America’s most-anticipated Spring Restaurant openings,” Eater Denver “Hottest Restaurant” in Denver (Sept 2017), Wiggins was named one of the “10 Iconic Chefs of Denver” by Dining Out Magazine and the highly-coveted 5280 “Top 25 Restaurants” in Denver three years in a row.

SeriesFest is a non-profit organization and award-winning annual festival based in Denver, Colorado dedicated to showcasing the best and boldest in episodic storytelling dedicated to championing artists at the forefront of this craft. In light of the current pandemic health crisis, SeriesFest: Season 6 (June 18-24, 2020) will become a virtual celebration of episodic storytelling that ensures the health and well-being of families, employees, industry members and audiences.

