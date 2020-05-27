SSIMWAVE Viewer Experience Solution Achieves Dolby Certification

Waterloo, ON, Canada, May 27, 2020 – SSIMWAVE today announced that its SSIMPLUS Viewer Experience monitoring product has been approved by Dolby Laboratories for its ability to decode Dolby Vision® enabled content.

The certification follows extensive tests and makes SSIMPLUS the first Viewer Experience solution to receive such approval. SSIMPLUS helps customers deliver HDR content as intended by optimizing technology decisions across a delivery chain, and the SSIMPLUS Viewer Score measures the preservation of creative intent by comparing encoded content to its source. SSIMWAVE supports Dolby Vision content by monitoring quality across the distribution ecosystem, enabling media companies to quickly identify and resolve quality issues in workflows.

SSIMWAVE will be demonstrating its ability to inspect and evaluate Dolby Vision content during its “Virtual Demo Days” in June. More information on the virtual event is available HERE.

“Dolby Vision is one of the most common standards used by the industry to deliver HDR content as intended,” said Dr. Abdul Rehman, CEO and co-founder of SSIMWAVE. “As video experience becomes more and more important as a differentiator, content owners, delivery and service providers are demanding independent verification that their viewers are receiving the video quality they expect and deserve.”

Dolby Vision transforms viewing experiences with ultra-vivid picture quality. When compared to a standard picture, Dolby Vision can deliver colors never seen before on a screen, incredible contrasts, highlights that are up to 40 times brighter, and blacks that are 10 times darker. The results are refined, lifelike images that make viewers forget they are looking at a screen.

During SSIMWAVE’s Virtual Demo Days in June, the company will showcase SSIMPLUS’ unique capability to measure the Dolby Vision HDR Viewer Experience, as well as its ability to detect Banding impairments for VOD content in Dolby Vision. SSIMWAVE also will also showcase demos and webinars that will highlight its ability to optimize ABR ladders and help media companies deliver what good looks like, while reducing bitrate needs and costs. Streaming providers can request trials with their content HERE.