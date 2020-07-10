Stephen Curry and Charles Barkley Among Celebrity Athletes in Roundtable Special, 'Race and Sports in America: Conversations'

Lake Tahoe, Nev. – Monday at 8 p.m. ET, celebrity athletes – including two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry and Basketball Hall-of-Famer and TNT NBA analyst Charles Barkley – will be featured on Race and Sports in America: Conversations, a wide-ranging roundtable discussion special that will simulcast on GOLF Channel, NBC Sports Network (NBCSN), NBC Sports Regional Networks and the Olympic Channel.

“We have to continue to double down and keep people accountable in all walks of life, all industries, all forms of leadership, the judicial system. And hopefully for my kids’ generation, their kids, we will see change.” – Stephen Curry

“This crap started 400 years ago. We can't do anything about that. We can't do anything about systematic racism. What I challenge every Black person, every White person to do: What can I do today going forward? And you have to tell yourself, ‘I want to be part of the solution, not part of the problem.’ Because if you're not part of the solution you're part of the problem.” – Charles Barkley

Hosted by Damon Hack (GOLF Channel / NBC Sports), and filmed Thursday at the American Century Championship golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, the one-hour primetime special will focus on topics ranging from social justice, locker room conversations about race, and ways that sports can help combat inequality. Additional subjects will include the relationship between athletes and law enforcement, reaction to George Floyd’s death and reflections on personal experiences in the weeks since, as well as thoughts on what the conversations should be a year from now.

Additional athletes joining Curry and Barkley on Race & Sports in America include:

James Blake – 10-time ATP tennis champion

Troy Mullins – World Long Drive competitor

Anthony Lynn – Los Angeles Chargers Head Coach

Jimmy Rollins – World Series champion Shortstop

Kyle Rudolph – Minnesota Vikings Tight End

Ozzie Smith – Major League Baseball Hall-of-Famer

Pro Football Hall-of-Famer Jerome Bettis also sat down with Damon Hack for an extended one-on-one interview that will be available on NBC Sports’ digital and podcast platforms in conjunction with the television airing.

The panel of participants are all competing in the American Century Championship, a 54-hole tournament taking place at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Lake Tahoe. A field of 71 participants from the world of sports and entertainment are competing in the three-day tournament, one of the longest-running made for television events. Live coverage airs today on NBCSN (5-8 p.m. ET) and NBC on Saturday and Sunday (3-6 p.m. ET).

The tournament is being contested without spectators and under social distancing guidelines in accordance with governmental and health guidelines. All prize money and additional donations from the 2020 American Century Championship are being donated to organizations supporting COVID-19 relief efforts, the Equal Justice Initiative and Lake Tahoe regional non-profits.