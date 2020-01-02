Sullivan Tire Extends Partnership With New England Sports Network as Presenting Sponsor of NESN Sports Update and NESN Sports Weekend Shows

Sullivan Tire named “Official Tire and Auto Service Retailer of NESN” and NESN introduces two new segments in news programming, “Story Behind the Story” and “Fast Forward”

BOSTON (Jan. 2, 2020) – New England Sports Network (NESN) today announced that Sullivan Tire will become the presenting sponsor for NESN Sports Update and NESN Sports Weekend. They have also been named the Official Tire and Auto Service retailer of NESN.

Sullivan Tire’s longstanding partnership with NESN will now include the exclusive and presenting sponsorship of NESN Sports Update and NESN Sports Weekend. Additionally, the agreement includes integration of sponsored content across digital platforms including NESN Social and NESN.com plus promotion in Boston Bruins and Boston Red Sox coverage, The Beanpot broadcast and Red Sox Spring Training coverage.

NESN Sports Update relaunched this morning with fresh segments “Story Behind the Story,” a deep dive into the top story of the day, and “Fast Forward,” a look ahead to the next sports event happening in New England. NESN Sports Update, a fast-paced 30-minute morning sports show airs Monday-Friday from 6–10 a.m. and Saturday-Sunday from 6–9 a.m. and the weekend equivalent, NESN Sports Weekend, airs Saturday and Sunday at 10 p.m. plus Sunday and Monday from 4–6 a.m.

“From the very beginning of New England Sports Network, we have been honored to be a part, each and every year, of their wonderful growth representing New England Sports,” says Vice President of Marketing, Paul Sullivan. “Truly, they have helped Sullivan Tire grow along the way. Go Red Sox! Go Bruins!”

“We’re excited to expand our relationship with Sullivan Tire, a partnership that dates back to 1984 when they became the network’s first sponsor,” said Sean McGrail, president & CEO of NESN. “For 65 years Sullivan Tire has been the standard of quality service throughout New England. We look forward to extending that commitment to our viewers that rely on NESN to get their daily sports news.”

Sullivan Tire has a longstanding history with NESN, highlighted by partnerships with both the Boston Red Sox and the Boston Bruins. For more than sixty years, Sullivan Tire has been New England's home for complete automotive care, commercial truck service and wholesale tire distributor with over 100 locations throughout Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Maine.

###(1/2/20)

NESN is consistently one of the top-rated regional sports networks in the country with award-winning Red Sox and Bruins coverage. NESN and NESNplus are delivered throughout the six-state New England region and are available anytime, anywhere on any device on the NESN app and at NESN.com. The network is also distributed nationally as NESN National. For the past six years, Forbes Magazine has ranked NESN as one of the 10 Most Valuable Sports Business Brands in the World. NESN.com is one of the country’s most visited sports websites with a state-of-the-art HD studio dedicated to digital video productions. NESN’s social responsibility program, NESN Connects, is proud to support and connect its employees with charitable organizations in our communities. NESN is owned by Fenway Sports Group (owners of the Boston Red Sox) and Delaware North (owners of the Boston Bruins).

Headquartered in Norwell, MA, Sullivan Tire and Auto Service is New England's home for automotive and commercial truck care with 73 retail locations; 15 commercial truck centers; 14 wholesale distribution facilities, 3 tire retread, and 2 LiftWorks facilities; and 2 distribution centers. The foundation on which Robert J. Sullivan started Sullivan Tire in 1955 was, "Treat everyone, customers and fellow employees, as you would a member of your family,” and that tradition continues today. Today Sullivan Tire continues to grow with over 1,200 employees and locations in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Connecticut and Maine. For more information on Sullivan Tire please visit www.sullivantire.com.