Superfans of 'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition' Get More Content on HGTV's Digital Platforms

New York [Jan. 30, 2020] Superfans of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition won’t have to wait until the series premieres on Sunday, Feb. 16, at 9 p.m. ET/PT to get their fix of the world’s biggest, most transformative, inspirational and aspirational home show ever. HGTV has built a full-service digital hub at HGTV.com/Extreme where fans can now find in-depth articles, exciting video content, photo galleries and show updates. And, on HGTV’s social channels, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, the network will offer nonstop design inspiration and feel-good moments leading up to and during the series’ 10-week run. Beginning Feb. 1, HGTV’s social platforms will launch a share-worthy “16 Day Countdown to Extreme,” and, on Feb. 16, two original digital series detailing the stories behind the families and the home overhauls will be available online. With host Jesse Tyler Ferguson, the award-winning actor from ABC’s Modern Family at the helm, each episode of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition will spotlight local heroes who get the renovation help they need to change their lives.



“There were so many amazing details about these special families and incredible home renovations from Extreme Makeover: Home Edition that we had to share them across all of our other platforms,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. "Special digital features will give the 10 million visitors who come to HGTV.com each month, as well as our 21 million+ social media followers, more access to behind-the-scenes stories and moments from the biggest, most emotional and heartwarming series on television."



The “16 Day Countdown to Extreme” will feature inspirational, humorous and heartfelt GIFs, memes, photos and videos spotlighting Jesse, as well as the show’s regularly appearing designers—Breegan Jane, Carrie Locklyn and Darren Keefe. Special guests Anthony Anderson, Derek Hough, Ty Pennington, LeAnn Rimes, OWN’s Laila Ali, Food Network’s Tyler Florence and HGTV stars David Bromstad, Tamara Day, Tarek El Moussa andJasmine Roth also will be featured. The design team and special guests will engage with fans via live tweeting and Facebook Lives during every episode of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition. Throughout the season, fans are encouraged to interact on social media using the #HGTVExtremehashtag.



At HGTV.com/Extreme, fans can view sneak peek photo galleries and, once the show premieres, can access exclusive videos and before and after galleries from every episode. To keep the inspiration going, the site will launch two 10-episode digital series that highlight the families and the design featured this season. The digital series also will be available on HGTV GO, Facebook, Instagram’s IGTV and HGTV's YouTube channel.

Meaning of the Makeover

New episodes available on HGTV.com each Sunday at 9 a.m. ET/PT

At the center of each Extreme makeover is a deserving family with a unique story to tell—and HGTV invites fans to get to know the families before the build. Beginning at 9 a.m. ET/PT on Sunday, Feb. 16, online visitors can sit down with the Extreme Makeover: Home Edition design team—Breegan Jane, Carrie Locklyn and Darren Keefe—to learn more about the 10 families featured during the season and why HGTV decided to change their lives. Breegan, Carrie and Darren will share how the families were chosen, the journeys they have been through and why America will root to “move that bus.”

Extreme Makeover: Heart and Home

New episodes available on HGTV.com each Sunday at 10 p.m. ET

This new digital series will take a deep dive into the custom elements that were designed with lots of heart for each home and family featured in Extreme Makeover: Home Edition. Following each premiere episode on Sunday nights beginning Feb. 16, the series’ design team—Breegan Jane, Carrie Locklyn and Darren Keefe—will discuss their passion for the unique builds they created to exceed each family’s greatest expectations. Fans will get an inside look at the designers’ vision for each family and how they were able to bring the design elements to life from concept to finish.





HGTV’s spin on the iconic home renovation series Extreme Makeover: Home Edition will showcase great stories, inspired volunteers and gorgeous home renovations for families who give back to their communities. The whole-home overhauls will include interior, exterior and landscaping—all completed in record time while the family is sent away. ABOUT HGTV

