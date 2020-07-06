Synamedia appoints Deepak Bhatia as General Manager, India

Gurgaon, India – July 2, 2020 – Synamedia today announced that it has appointed Deepak Bhatia as General Manager and Head of Sales, India. Deepak will drive Synamedia’s business in India with responsibility for the company’s sales and pre-sales teams.

Deepak joins Synamedia following 13 years at Technicolor, most recently as Vice President and Business Head of Sales in South Asia with responsibility for sales, marketing and operations. Prior to this, Deepak worked at Bharti Enterprises for over ten years as General Manager of Business Development overseeing the business development and supply chain functions. He graduated in electronics and telecommunications from Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology, Bhopal.

“The video landscape is rapidly changing in India, with global OTT players and well-established local OTT platforms launching new disruptive technologies and setting world records for streaming services. Synamedia, with its long history in India, next-generation technologies and cloud-based platform underpinned by the world’s most advanced security solutions, is uniquely positioned to help operators thrive in this new era,” said Deepak Bhatia, GM and Head of Sales India, Synamedia.

“As an accomplished professional with tremendous experience in the pay-TV and broadcast sector, Deepak’s appointment will help drive Synamedia’s India business. India is a strategically important market for Synamedia and Deepak’s appointment will help us to further strengthen our long-term partnerships with key customers looking to transform their businesses and win in today’s fast-changing market,” said Sue Couto, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Asia Pacific and Latin America at Synamedia.

