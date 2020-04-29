Synamedia Partners with Google Cloud to Elevate its Video Network Portfolio with “as-a-Service” OTT Offerings

LONDON – April 29, 2020 – Synamedia, the world’s largest independent video software provider, today announced that it has partnered with Google Cloud to expand its video network portfolio with new over-the-top (OTT) “as a service” offerings. This partnership enables Synamedia to further address customer needs for high availability, increased scalability and maximized performance for OTT services while simultaneously reducing operational costs and complexity, particularly with live sports events.

To be successful in the new video landscape, service providers require similar viewing experiences between live broadcast and OTT streams at scale. One primary challenge for OTT services is latency, often airing delays up to a minute behind traditional broadcast TV, commonly referred to as the “goal effect.” With this partnership, both OTT streaming services and traditional broadcasters will benefit from Google Cloud’s best-in-class low latency network and Synamedia’s best-in-class low latency solution for live linear video delivery. Synamedia achieves this from content ingest to OTT device delivery in 5 to 7 seconds – equivalent to broadcast capabilities.

A recent report cites a 58% year-over-year increase in streaming video consumption in 2019. As more viewers look to OTT services for video content, OTT service providers can reach enhanced video network stability and maximized channel uptime with Synamedia’s proven high availability deployment options on Google Cloud Platform (GCP).

“As the live TV landscape shifts toward OTT delivery, the industry needs technology that matches what viewers have become accustomed to with premium digital TV services,” said Julien Signes, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Video Network, Synamedia. “Thanks to our partnership with Google Cloud, we are enabling the Infinite Entertainment viewers expect, without delay and with the highest quality.”

Synamedia will leverage Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE), an enterprise-grade platform for containerized applications, to enable customers to scale as they grow with an end-to-end automation pipeline that can ramp up media processing workflows in minutes and recover from disasters more quickly than ever before. This video network “as-a-service” offering unifies previously siloed workflows on one platform, making operations more seamless and deployment faster.

This partnership will also bring together artificial intelligence and machine learning innovation from both companies to enable customers to create powerful content and better media experiences. Intelligent pattern matching techniques allow deep content awareness in media workflows, providing premium experiences such as live sports with minimal bandwidth requirements.

“We’re excited to partner with Synamedia to help advance the future of streaming video and entertainment,” said Anil Jain, Managing Director, Media & Entertainment Industry Solutions at Google Cloud. “By delivering Synamedia’s portfolio of OTT solutions, running as a service on Google Cloud, we can deliver high-uptime, low-latency, and scalable video services to businesses around the world.”

Synamedia’s video network portfolio includes award-winning services and solutions that enable secure distribution, processing and delivery of media.

About Synamedia

We’re helping service and content providers around the world to deliver, protect and monetize video content so they can win in the age of Infinite Entertainment. We do that with the world’s most complete, secure and advanced end-to-end open video delivery solution. Our portfolio features award-winning video network services, best-in-class anti-piracy solutions and intelligence, and video platforms with fully-integrated capabilities including cloud DVR and advanced advertising. And we’re trusted by over 200 top satellite DTH, cable, telco and OTT operators, broadcasters and media companies.

Synamedia is backed by the Permira funds and Sky.

Twitter: @SynamediaVideo

LinkedIn: Synamedia

For press and analyst queries, please contact:

Tracey Sheehy

Breakaway Communications for Synamedia

synamediaUS@Breakawaycom.com

+ 1 (212) 616 6003