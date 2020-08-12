Synamedia sets the scene for a new TV ad goldrush with launch of Iris addressable advertising solution

London, August 12, 2020 – Synamedia, the world’s largest independent video software provider, today introduced Iris, a sleek new addressable advertising solution. Iris will create addressable advertising opportunities for pay-TV and broadcasters as well as OTT and hybrid service providers to unlock new revenue streams. As demand for more targeted TV advertising increases, they can use Iris to help create compelling advertising propositions that reach specific TV audience segments of any size and makeup across all services, devices and screens.

An end-to-end solution, Iris delivers faster time to value by removing the friction points that characterize piecemeal addressable advertising products. From a single platform, Iris supports unified campaign management, delivery, and measurement to multiple screens across apps and live, linear and catch-up services, overcoming one-way and hybrid broadcast/OTT challenges. This simplifies the execution for service providers and broadcasters, helping them to merchandise their inventory more efficiently while also minimizing operational costs and boosting income.

Harnessing data from multiple sources, Iris enables sophisticated audience insights and anonymized household, user and device-level profiles that can be checked against an advertiser’s desired characteristics. Combining the most effective advertising screen available with the precision of digital campaigns, Iris provides cross-platform ad measurement to exploit all forms of video inventory in a single campaign. Big brands and new advertisers can reach their target audiences cost effectively without wasting impressions, while consumers enjoy a more relevant viewing experience, and service providers and broadcasters boost income.

Synamedia has a long track record in the targeted advertising space, having worked with media and digital agencies for over 10 years and collaborated with Sky on the development of the AdSmart platform.

“With Iris, the TV industry can finally combat the erosion of ad revenues to digital platforms and achieve its long-held ambition of generating new income from advanced TV advertising. Our end-to-end solution with its unified campaign management capability makes it easy for customers to drive new revenues from their inventory – even over more challenging one-way and hybrid networks – and offer established and new advertisers an alternative to the increasingly wild west world of online advertising,” said Scott Kewley, VP Advanced Advertising and Data at Synamedia.

About Synamedia

We’re helping service and content providers around the world to deliver, protect and monetize video content so they can win in the age of Infinite Entertainment. We do that with the world’s most complete, secure and advanced end-to-end open video delivery solution. Our portfolio features award-winning video network services, best-in-class anti-piracy solutions and intelligence, and video platforms with fully-integrated capabilities including cloud DVR and advanced advertising. And we’re trusted by over 200 top satellite DTH, cable, telco and OTT operators, broadcasters and media companies. Synamedia is backed by the Permira funds and Sky.

