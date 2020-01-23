Tedial Announces Appointment of Manuel Martínez Ruíz as Regional Sales Director, Spain

Malaga, Spain – January 22 2020 - Tedial, the leading independent MAM technology solutions specialist, has announced that Manuel Martínez Ruíz has been promoted to Tedial’s Regional Sales Director, Spain, effective immediately. Manuel, who is based at the company’s headquarters in Malaga, will be responsible for sales in the region and will manage customer accounts in Spain, ensuring continued profitable growth.

“Manuel has been working with Tedial since 2010 and is an integral part of the team. He has a deep knowledge of the company’s products and solutions and has been involved in many projects delivered across Spain over the last ten years. He will support customer needs ensuring that requirements are married with Tedial solutions and services and will continue to position Tedial as the leading MAM provider in Spain”, says Emilio L. Zapata, Tedial CEO.

“I’m very excited to begin 2020 with this new challenge,” adds Manuel. “I look forward to continuing to support Tedial's customers in Spain, providing streamlined solutions for the business and to assist with the move to new technology challenges (cloud, AI, SaaS) in partnership with Tedial. In my role I will ensure the highest level of quality, service and commitment to our customers”.

Manuel’s contributions have been instrumental in the deployment of leading projects in Spain including RTVE’s MAM, Mediapro’s new Corporate MAM, AMC Networks International Southern Europe’s MAM, and FOX Networks Group Europe’s MAM. His proven track record in project management and his deep understanding of customer development, and strong customer advocacy will be key as he continues to raise Tedial ‘s profile in Spain.

Prior to joining Tedial in 2010 Manuel held several positions in ICT companies as Systems Integration Consultant including Everis, the Andalusian Technology Network RETA and AERIAM Technologies. He holds a Masters Degree in Telecommunications Engineering from the Malaga University, Spain.

About Tedial

19 years of technology leadership

Tedial is a leading provider of Media and Content Management solutions designed to maximize business efficiency and profitability.

Its multi award-winning Media IT platform, Tedial Evolution, provides global media companies and broadcasters next-generation MAM and business driven media workflows. Tedial supplies the world’s only fully end-to-end IMF compliant MAM solution, marrying media preparation and logistics into a complete supply chain, and a single workflow, “Version Factory”, that delivers thousands of media versions from a single asset. Tedial’s innovations include SMARTLIVE, a live sports and event solution that supports and extends production systems from industry leading vendors. Tedial Evolution is designed to reinforce a collaborative working environment on premises or in the cloud and drive workflows for linear, VOD/OTT and live event services. This provides customers with scalable tools that efficiently and cost-effectively allow them to meet their operational requirements and business objectives.

Tedial is global company that consistently and successfully delivers large and complex MAM/Content Management systems.

For more information: www.tedial.com

