Teen Sensation and Hip-Hop Artist Alaya 'That Girl Lay Lay' High Signs Overall Deal with Nickelodeon

NEW YORK – Nickelodeon, the number-one kids’ network, today announced it has signed an overall deal with 13-year-old social media star and hip-hop artist, Alaya “That Girl Lay Lay” High. Known professionally as Lay Lay, Nickelodeon will work with the teen sensation to develop original multiplatform programming, music initiatives, and build a cross-category consumer products business.

Said Lay Lay: “I’m so excited to be joining the Nickelodeon family! I grew up watching Nick and this opportunity is seriously a dream come true. I have the best fans in the world, and I can’t wait to take them on this journey with me.”

Nickelodeon’s comprehensive strategy for Lay Lay includes developing content for all Nickelodeon platforms, supporting her music career and an exclusive line of consumer products with merchandising agreements spanning categories such as fashion, accessories, publishing and more.

Houston, Texas native Lay Lay has taken the world by storm with her infectious energy and sharp rhymes. With millions of views across her social media channels, Lay Lay has been writing, producing, rapping and singing since the age of five. The musical prodigy has dazzled famous fans like Nick Cannon and Le’Veon Bell with her viral freestyle raps.

At age 11, Lay Lay became the youngest female rapper to sign a recording deal via her very own Fresh Rebel Muzik/EMPIRE imprint. In September 2018, Lay Lay released her debut project Tha Cheat Code following a jaw dropping performance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The following year, she released the deluxe version of Tha Cheat Code Reloaded featuring smash hits “Mama” and “Supersize XL” that have together amassed close to 60 million views on YouTube. With TV appearances, national ad campaigns and book deals firmly under her belt, the sky is the limit for this talented young star.

Lay Lay was represented in the deal by Acie High and Eric Mitchell of Fresh Rebel Muzik, Ben Meiselas of Geragos & Geragos, APC, and Jeffrey Levin of Jeffrey Oscar Inc.