Tele N Presents a Red Wine Obsession Drama TV Series From Spain

Tele N, the television network that showcases the best selection of classic Mexican movies, and the most popular telenovelas and series from around the world, announced the network premiere of Gran Reserva: El Origen, the TV series story that revolves around three families of Riojan winemakers from Spain: The Cortazar, The Reverte, and The Miranda.
Gran Reserva: El Origen is a Spaniard prime time television series about the feuding of the wealthy Cortázar/Reverte/Miranda families of Riojan winery industry. Vicente Cortázar and Jesús Reverte are the heads of two families facing death during 42 melodramatic thriller chapters full of crimes, conflicting personal relationships, love, and revenge around the most prominent vineyards.

Gran Reserva: The origen is set 60 years ago, in the late 60s, when Bodegas Cortázar and Reverte are still allies and both are fighting to gain a foothold in a field dominated by a strong company known as Bodegas Miranda, which is under management’s doubted reputation lead by the patriarch of the family, Don Santiago, enigmatic and an ambitious man who does not stop at anything or anyone.

What none of them know is that Elena, daughter of Alejandro Cortázar, is secretly in love with Luis, the Miranda family’s sole heir. Both, as the Romeo and Juliet of Riojan, will have to fight to ensure their love comes to fruition while the Cortázars, led by Vicente, will wage an unequaled battle against all those who want to stand in their way to the top of the wine industry, starting with the Mirandas.

Directed by Antonio Hernandez and produced by Bambú Producciones and RTVE. Each episodee of one hour features the special participation of a talented group of actors as Victor Clavijo, Marta Torne, and Manuel the Blas, among other well-known names from Spain focused on portraying a specific story.

Tele N is owned and operated by Olympusat, Inc., and it’s currently available nationwide on most cable providers.

For more information on Tele N’s programming, including tune in dates and times, please visit olympusat networks at olympusat.com

Olympusat – Editorial Contact

Jesús Piñango

Senior Director of News

jesus@olympusat.com

