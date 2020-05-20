Telestream Announces Vantage Ad-ID Integration to Validate and Ensure Correct Ad Placement

Nevada City, California, May 19, 2020 — Telestream, a leading provider of workflow automation, media processing, quality monitoring and test and measurement solutions for the production and distribution of video, today announced its new Vantage Ad-ID Integration. Ad-ID is the industry standard for identifying advertising assets across all media platforms. Vantage’s Ad-ID integration enables Vantage to validate that the correct ads are being played out in the right place at the right time.

The new feature can be integrated into any standard Vantage workflow and can be used as part of commercial spot ingest for television or cable operations. Users simply enter their Ad-ID subscription information into Vantage, which then automatically logs into their Ad-ID account. Vantage uses advanced metadata matching to validate that the correct ad is being played out when and where it should. The Ad-ID can be embedded in the content to further minimize mistakes in configuration and tracking of the assets. If there is a discrepancy between data provided by a vendor or distribution companies and the Ad-ID metadata, it can be found and corrected using this integration.

“The Telestream and Ad-ID integration streamlines workflows by reducing the need to rekey information associated to a valid Ad-ID code,” said Scott Matics, Director of Product Management, Telestream. “It also provides standardized metadata to Telestream and other members of the supply chain who can leverage the data to better ensure that the correct ad is reaching the right consumer. Vantage Ad-ID Integration is the only system that can verify ads in this automated fashion. And, most importantly, it ensures that ads are played when and where they’re supposed to.”

This new integration helps users move away from ISCI and instead to Ad-ID, which assigns an ID to each ad to make sure it's the right one. Vantage can now go back to Ad-ID and query if it's a valid ad spot. If valid, additional data is brought down from Ad-ID and passed on to other systems (such as the traffic system).

“In today’s world of file-based workflows, metadata interoperability is more important than ever,” said Harold S Geller, executive director, Ad-ID. “Without accurate advertising metadata, there is a tremendous amount of manual intervention and opportunity for error. We’re proud that Telestream’s Vantage system now has the ability to retrieve and validate the standardized metadata associated with valid Ad-ID codes and make it available for other members of the supply chain to leverage.”

Vantage, Telestream’s scalable, software-enabled media processing platform manages all media services from the camera to the point of distribution. It offers content owners, producers, and distributors complete advertising capabilities. Powered by Vantage, TrafficManager helps simplify the way media is received and managed and offers a complete solution for ads and syndicated content. Vantage’s Post Producer automates content assembly and repetitive production processes while Tempo for Spots invisibly retimes and normalizes ad content with no loss of quality.

Vantage Ad-ID integration is available now. For more information, please visit https://www.telestream.net/trafficmanager/overview.htm