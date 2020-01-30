THE CABLE CENTER ANNOUNCES INAUGURAL L.A. AMBASSADORS FEATURING THE MOST INFLUENTIAL CABLE EXECUTIVES IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

Members Include Executives Known for Their Work in Advancing the Cable and Media Industry

Denver — January 30, 2020 — The Cable Center announces its inaugural team of Los Angeles Ambassadors, a group of Southern California-based senior industry executives dedicated to championing the influential nonprofit’s programs, increasing its membership across Southern California, and driving The Cable Center’s goal of connecting people and ideas to advance innovation. The twelve seasoned leaders and influencers span the entire cable industry, from content providers to MSOs to associations and consultancies, and have each played a major role in shaping the cable and media industry.

As part of its Vision 2025—developed from surveying more than 200 industry stakeholders—the group is tasked with advancing and modernizing The Cable Center’s programs, such as the Intrapreneurship Academy and annual Cable Hall of Fame, while leveraging the experience and stories of leaders whose contributions created today’s communications ecosystem.

“Our Vision 2025 initiative guides a future where The Cable Center will influence and lead through valuable programming, visionary perspectives, rich resources and deep connections,” said Jana Henthorn, President and CEO, The Cable Center. “Together, with our newly established L.A. Ambassadors, we will invest time, talent, and treasure to advance our greatest resource within the technology, and media, industries—our people.”

“Each of The Cable Center’s inaugural L.A. Ambassadors bring a unique and powerful insight and experience,” said Diane Christman, Chief Programs Officer and SVP of Development, The Cable Center. “While the L.A. Ambassadors program is just beginning, the impact, innovation, and initiatives we’re driving will help shape our industry for years to come.”

The team will also play an integral role in growing the nonprofit’s network across SoCal. This includes recruitment efforts from studios and other organizations to gain more advocacy and involvement for The Cable Center’s programs.

The inaugural volunteer members, renowned for their leadership and innovation in the cable and media industry, are:

Janice Arouh, President, Network Distribution & Marketing, Entertainment Studios Networks & The Weather Channel

Janice Arouh is at the helm of the content distribution division leading strategic growth and revenue initiatives for nine networks. She worked side-by-side with Allen Media’s Chairman, Byron Allen, during the acquisitions of The Weather Channel, Bayou Broadcasting, and most recently, USA/Heartland. Before joining Entertainment Studios, Arouh was Executive Vice President of Affiliate Sales and Marketing at Crown Media.

Bridget Baker, CEO, Baker Media

Co-founder of CNBC and 23-year veteran of NBCUniversal, Bridget Baker is the CEO of Baker Media, an advisory and consulting firm focused on media and tech companies. Prior to establishing Baker Media in 2013, Bridget had a distinguished career at NBCUniversal where she co-founded financial network CNBC and served for 20-years as NBCU’s president of content distribution.

Randy Brown, SVP, Distribution & Affiliate Marketing, Anthem Sports & Entertainment

Randy Brown oversees distribution and revenue growth for the Anthem Sports and Entertainment’s growing portfolio of networks that are delivered on a variety of platforms throughout the world. Before his advisory work, Brown was the Executive Vice President of Distribution for ONE World Sports and has held roles with The Tennis Channel and ESPN.

Dawn Callahan, Chief Marketing Officer, Boingo Wireless

Dawn Callahan is Chief Marketing Officer of Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ: WIFI), the world’s leading DAS and Wi-Fi company. Prior to joining Boingo, Dawn spent 10 years with Time Warner Cable, where she was VP of Marketing. She’s been named "Woman of the Year" by Women in Cable and Telecommunications (WICT) and was a Betsy Magness Leadership Institute Fellow from 2004-05.

Peter Clifford, VP Distribution, RIDE TV

Peter Clifford is an award-winning programming sales and marketing executive with extensive experience in MVPD and new media distribution. He has expanded the visibility of independent networks such as Golf Channel, World Wrestling Entertainment's archived content and monthly pay-per-views, RFD-TV, and RIDE TV.

Glen Friedman, President & Founder, Ideas & Solutions! Inc.

As principal of Ideas & Solutions! for 20+ years, Glen Friedman has streamlined marketing and business strategies for clients ranging from start-ups to conglomerates – including companies like DIRECTV, Fox, Saban Capital Group, and PBS. He’s held senior roles at ATC, Manhattan Cable, and Century Cable in Los Angeles, and has been on the forefront of major media changes with key involvement in the launch of many technological advancements.

Bob Gold, President & CEO, Bob Gold & Associates

Bob Gold founded and manages Bob Gold & Associates, one of the premiere independent integrated communications PR agencies in the country. In 2019 Gold was recognized by the Public Relations Society of America as their Communications Professional of the Year. With more than 30 years in public relations and marketing, Gold has helped launch a dozen companies, re-branded many others, created successful campaigns for numerous start-ups and Fortune 500 companies and raised millions for charities.

Mike Grebb, Publisher, Cablefax & StudioDaily

Mike Grebb oversees the sales, marketing, and editorial operations of the Cablefax and StudioDaily brands at Access Intelligence. For more than two decades, Grebb’s writing has appeared in Wired, Business 2.0, Forbes, Variety, Billboard, and many other respected publications.

Lauri Mcgarrigan, Founder, President & Media Expert, McGarrigan Media

Lauri McGarrigan is a senior media executive with more than 20 years of experience working for leading brands specializing in content negotiations and strategy, new product launches, strategic planning, deal finance, and compliance from multi-billion-dollar businesses to start-ups. Mcgarrigan was previously Senior Vice President, Business Strategy and Operations for Disney and ESPN Media Networks.

Robyn Polashuk, Partner, Covington & Burling LLP

Robyn Polashuk focuses her practice on licensing and distribution of television networks and programming content across a variety of platforms, including cable and satellite, IPTV, mobile, and internet. Her clients have included AMC Networks, Disney, ABC, CBS, Fox Cable Networks, Hulu, NFL Network, and Sony Pictures.

Ellen Schned, President, Government Relations, Distribution, Marketing & Strategy, EJS Entertainment & SoCal WICT

Ellen Schned is an industry veteran who spearheads a media consulting practice largely helping independent cable networks navigate in the challenging world of linear, digital, and OTT distribution, in the U.S. and abroad. She also currently serves on the WICT SoCal Board. Among many honors, she’s been named a "Wonder Woman of Cable" by Multichannel News and one of the "Most Powerful Women in Cable" by Cablefax.

Philip Schuman, Senior Managing Director, FTI Consulting

Philip Schuman has more than 25 years’ experience advising companies in the communications, media, entertainment, technology, and business services sectors. His clients have included The Walt Disney Company, 21st Century Fox, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Paramount Pictures, Viacom, AT&T, DirecTV, Verizon, Liberty Global, Virgin Media, and many more.

For more information about The Cable Center’s LA Ambassadors program and its members, visit https://www.cablecenter.org/about-us/cable-center-ambassadors.html

About The Cable Center

The Cable Center is an educational nonprofit organization serving the broadband, media, and telecommunications industry. We tell the story of the cable industry, highlighting for the global community the significant contributions made to technology, society, and culture. With our focus on intrapreneurship, we connect people and ideas to advance innovation. Based in Denver, Colorado, The Cable Center is the home of the Cable Hall of Fame, recognizing individuals for their outstanding contributions to the industry’s progress; and the Barco Library, the world’s largest collection of cable-related information and resources. Visit www.cablecenter.org for more information.

About The Cable Hall of Fame Celebration

The industry's best networking event, the Cable Hall of Fame honors those in media who have made a lasting contribution to the advancement of the industry. The official Cable Hall of Fame hashtag is #CableHOF and event Twitter handle is @CableHOF. For more information, visit www.cablehalloffame.com or call 720-502-7513.