'The Daily Show with Trevor Noah' and YouGov Partner in Ongoing Polling Initiative

First poll asks: Who do Americans want as their next celebrity president?

New York – Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Trevor Noah is the first-ever U.S. late-night series to partner with international research data and analytics group YouGov for an ongoing polling initiative. The collaboration gives The Daily Show and YouGov the ability to uncover voting trends and insights among key demographics, geographical regions and ideologies. The inaugural poll sets out to determine who is favored to be America’s next celebrity president, with Morgan Freeman reigning as the top pick across party lines.

In 2016, the United States elected its first purely celebrity president. In hindsight, maybe not the best idea. But since we now know that it doesn't take anything more than being famous to become president, which politically active celebrity would Americans be most likely to vote for in 2020? Can we do a better job this time? Could we possibly do worse? Panelists were given the names of two randomized public figures in a series of head-to-head matchups and asked who they would rather make president of the United States.

Key reveals from the inaugural The Daily Show/YouGov Next Celebrity President Survey include:

● Morgan Freeman reigned supreme winning 81% of the head-to-head matchups he faced

● Denzel Washington trailed, triumphing in 76% of his matchups

● Tom Hanks (73%), Samuel L. Jackson (73%), and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (72%) rounded out the top five presidential picks

● Democrats, Republicans and Independents would all be in favor of choosing a Black male celebrity to be the next celebrity president of the United States

● Those in the 18-34 age range were among the only group to choose a white man as their top choice with Leonardo DiCaprio earning the highest win percentage among this age range

● Among female respondents, Judge Judy and Dolly Parton are the only women to crack their top 10

● Country star Billy Ray Cyrus wins more votes on average than his daughter Miley Cyrus

● Over at Fox News, Brian Kilmeade would have a better chance at the presidency than Steve Doocy

YouGov ran a survey of 2,586 panelists, fielded from August 7th to August 11th, 2020. Every person was randomly assigned to see 30 different celebrities, which appeared in 15 head-to-head matchups. For each, respondents were asked to indicate “Who would you rather make president of the United States?”

This polling initiative between The Daily Show/YouGov will be rolling out during the party political conventions and beyond. The insights will be shared on YouGov.com/thedailyshow and on both The Daily Show’s and YouGov’s various social platforms.