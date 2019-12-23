The Most Exciting Dream Cars of all Time on Ultra Docu

Ultra Docu network premieres of the High-End luxury and sports Dreamcars TV Show.
West Palm Beach, FLDecember 22, 2019Ultra Docu, which provides access to a collection of documentaries on Latin American topics—some never before been seen in the U.S.—as well as lifestyle, technology-related films and human-interest programming from around the globe, announced the network premiere of the High-end luxury and sports Dreamcars TV Show.

This month, Ultra Docu presents the network premiere of Dreamcars. They are the fastest and most sensational cars in the world, assembled for speeds outside of the realm of imagination: Ferrari, Lamborghini, McLaren, Pagani, Porsche and more.

What car do you dream of owning? A dream car doesn’t need to be the most expensive, the fastest, the most powerful or the most beautiful — it can also be all four. Or a combination, of course. On the TV show the audience learns that Dream cars come in all shapes and sizes; they can be practical or frivolous according to personal preferences.

Dreamcars airs on December 23 at 7:50 p.m. ET from Monday through Friday. Dreamcars is a TV Production made possible by Motorvision TV Group, a media group combining TV production, TV channels, online platforms, Print magazine, program archiving, content, and channel distribution.

Ultra Docu is owned and operated by Olympusat, Inc., and it’s currently available on Charter Spectrum, Claro, Hotwire Communications, Fios by Verizon and VEMOX™.

For more information visit: Ultra Docu.com and VEMOX.com

