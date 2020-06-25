The Paley Center for Media Announces New Program Featuring Drew and Jonathan Scott

New York, NY, June 24, 2020 – The Paley Center for Media today announced it will host a new program that will run exclusively on the Paley Center’s Facebook page: HGTV’s Property Brothers: A Conversation with Drew and Jonathan Scott. This program will be available for view on Friday, July 10 starting at noon EST.

HGTV's Property Brothers Paley Center for Media

“Drew and Jonathan Scott have changed the lives of families across the country with their stunning home makeovers, and have captured the hearts of a global television audience along the way,” said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center’s President & CEO. “We’re thrilled that their fans from all corners of the world will be able to enjoy this program courtesy of our Paley Center Facebook page.”

For nearly a decade Drew and Jonathan Scott have been helping families make their dream homes a reality with HGTV’s Property Brothers. With their invaluable combination of real estate savvy, design and renovation expertise, and a dash of “twintuition,” the Scott Brothers have captured the hearts of television viewers across the country. Since the premiere of Property Brothers, Drew and Jonathan have expanded their collection of shows to include the competition show Brother Vs. Brother, Property Brothers: Forever Home, Property Brothers at Home, and most recently Celebrity IOU, which broke records for HGTV as their highest-rated first-year series in network history. In this special conversation Drew and Jonathan will discuss what goes into building a successful television brand and other behind-the-scenes stories.

"We have so many wonderful stories and fond memories that we are always happy to share, which is why we wanted to participate in this Paley Center discussion,” said Jonathan Scott. “We hope that viewers will enjoy hearing them as much as we enjoyed living them.”

Added Drew Scott: “The biggest joy that we experience from our shows is being a part of giving families their dream homes. We love how so many people are inspired by watching our shows. We’re especially excited about the virtual aspect of this panel with the Paley Center, and viewers being able to experience it in their own homes.”

Viewers can tune in to this program by using Facebook Premiere, a feature that allows you to upload and schedule prerecorded videos to broadcast live on your Facebook page. For further information, including how to use Facebook Premiere, please visit the Paley Center Facebook page: Paley Center Facebook.

For more information, please visit paleycenter.org.

# # #

About The Paley Center for Media

The Paley Center for Media is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that leads the discussion about the cultural, creative, and social significance of television, radio, and emerging platforms, drawing upon its curatorial expertise, an international collection, and close relationships with the media community. The general public can participate in Paley programs in both New York and Los Angeles that explore and celebrate the creativity, the innovations, the personalities, and the leaders who are shaping media. They can also access the Paley Center’s permanent media collection, which contains over 160,000 television and radio programs and advertisements. Through the global programs of its Media Council and International Council, the Paley Center also serves as a neutral setting where media professionals can engage in discussion and debate about the evolving media landscape. Previously known as The Museum of Television & Radio, the Paley Center was founded in 1975 by William S. Paley, a pioneering innovator in the industry. For more information, please visit paleycenter.org.