New York – [00:01 ET] January 20, 2020 – The Switch, the platform for the production and global delivery of live video, today announces the appointment of Andy Goldstein as Chief Financial Officer. As The Switch’s CFO, Goldstein will oversee the company’s financial activities globally, driving strategic initiatives and international growth. He will be based in The Switch’s headquarters in New York, reporting directly to Eric Cooney, The Switch’s President & CEO, while working closely with the rest of the company’s senior leadership team.

“We are very excited to welcome Andy to the business and his addition strengthens the team's ability to execute both our plans for profitable organic growth and for targeted M&A,” Cooney says. “Andy is a great fit and brings deep expertise across each of his areas of responsibility, including: finance, accounting, IT, procurement and real estate. Further, Andy's previous CFO roles in the media sector will enable him to hit the ground running not only internally, but also with our customers and partners. We are consistently building the platform for growth in our people as well as our service offering!”

Goldstein brings more than 20 years of financial management experience to The Switch, most recently working as CFO across private equity-backed businesses in the digital media, big data and marketing services sectors for Infogroup and Purch. Before that he was EVP of New Jersey Devils/Philadelphia 76ers/Prudential Center Arena, the sports and entertainment portfolio company. His appointment comes as The Switch continues to grow its international network reach and production capabilities through strategic partnerships and investment in its best-in-class studio facilities in Los Angeles, Burbank, New York and London.

Goldstein says: “This is a fantastic opportunity to join a company that is at the forefront of change in the media technology landscape. With surging consumer demand for sports and other live event programming driving growth and creating the opportunity to develop new models for producing and delivering real-time content, The Switch is enabling broadcasters and other rights holders to create seamless and engaging live broadcast experiences. I am beyond thrilled to be joining The Switch at such an exciting time and look forward to working with the executive team and the entire company to strengthen and expand the business.”

About The Switch

In the action-packed world of live video production and distribution, The Switch is always on and always there – setting the industry benchmark for quality, reliability and unmatched levels of service. Founded in 1991 and headquartered in New York, The Switch has been connecting viewers around the world to live events for almost three decades, bringing them the content they want across linear TV, on-demand and streaming platforms, on multiple screens and devices.

Our comprehensive production platform combines mobile and remote services to enable our customers to cost-effectively capture, edit and package compelling live coverage. Our global delivery network connects production facilities with 800+ of the world’s largest content producers, distributors, and sports and event venues – seamlessly linking rights holders, broadcasters, streaming platforms, media outlets and web services and turning on live content across the world.

