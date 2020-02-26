The Weather Channel Announces Jordan Steele As Weekday Host for Quibi's 'Weather Today'

ATLANTA – The Weather Channel television network announced today that meteorologist Jordan Steele will be the weekday host for Quibi’s new show, WEATHER TODAY. WEATHER TODAY will join Quibi’s Daily Essentials category of programming, launching on April 6, 2020.

For more than a decade, Jordan has held strong meteorologist and host positions for a variety of TV stations and brings years of experience to the network. Prior to joining The Weather Channel, Jordan served as Chief Meteorologist and Take 5 Host for KING-TV in Seattle, WA.

WEATHER TODAY is a brand new show from The Weather Channel television network, that will debut on the highly-anticipated, mobile-first short form video platform Quibi. It will be a three-to-five minute show airing seven days a week that features the most important weather news stories of the day as well as a national forecast. WEATHER TODAY will be part of Quibi’s Daily Essentials slate, offering curated news, entertainment, and inspiration giving viewers everything they need to know and - why it matters.

“We’re excited to debut Weather Today on Quibi and know that Jordan will do excellent work reporting the important weather stories from around the country to keep Quibi’s mobile audience up to date on the latest weather news,” said Tom O’Brien, president of The Weather Channel television network.

“After months of searching for the right talent for this unique product, I’m thrilled we found Jordan and that he will be the weekday host of Weather Today,” said Nora Zimmett, chief content officer and EVP for The Weather Channel television network. “Jordan aligns with our brand well and is committed to keeping Quibi’s audience up-to-date on the weather news around them.”

Quibi launches April 6, 2020. To stay up-to-date on all of Quibi’s latest shows, including WEATHER TODAY, sign up at Quibi.com.