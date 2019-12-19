The Weather Channel Announces New 1Q 2020 Programming

ATLANTA -- The Weather Channel television network today announced returning original programming for the first quarter of 2020. Season 8 of “Highway Thru Hell,” premieres on January 5th, followed by season 4 of “Heavy Rescue: 401,” which premieres on February 9th. With these renewals, the network continues to deliver compelling, weather-related storytelling to keep viewers entertained and informed.

“We’re excited to bring back these viewer favorite series as we head into 2020,” said Howard Sappington, Vice President of Original Programming at The Weather Channel. “While live programming is at the heart of what we do, original programs give our viewers dramatic and exciting views into the world of extreme weather.”



Highway Thru Hell

Season 8 premieres on Sunday, January 5th

Highway Thru Hell focuses on a team of heavy rescue operators who work for Jamie Davis Heavy Rescue. The Coquihalla and nearby highways through the British Columbia mountain passes have some of the most difficult – and fast changing – road conditions in North America. During winter storms, major truck wrecks close the highway, on average, every 12 hours. Police and highway crews depend on Jamie Davis to get the road open. Equipped with a world-class fleet of heavy rescue tow trucks and support vehicles, he and his crew must be ready to respond within minutes, at any hour, in any conditions.

Heavy Rescue: 401

Season 4 premieres on Sunday, February 9th

From the producers of “Highway Thru Hell,” this series focuses on the unique challenges and difficult working conditions endured by heavy rescue vehicles on the 401, the world’s busiest highway. The show follows multiple major tow operators, rescue and maintenance crews day and night as they battle to keep traffic flowing along North America’s most important trade route. These businesses work tirelessly to keep the roads open through any weather condition; from monster snow storms to overturned trucks, their efforts prevent the 401 from grinding to a crippling halt through the worst of the winter driving season. Heavy Rescue is a series about men and women facing incredible stakes in a fast- paced, relentless environment. Jobs and lives depend on these highways. And it’s up to the Heavy Rescue teams to keep them open.

The Weather Channel will continue to announce premiere dates of their new programs throughout 2020.