The Weather Channel's Free Streaming Service 'Local Now' Launches New Vizio Smart TV App

Local Now Continues to Expand Audience Reach through New Distribution with Leading TV Platform VIZIO SmartCast

ATLANTA (July 22, 2020) -- The Weather Channel has officially launched its free streaming service, Local Now, on VIZIO SmartCast®, the award-winning Smart TV platform. The new Local Now smart TV app is now available for around-the-clock viewing to SmartCast® users on their VIZIO televisions.

Local Now continues to expand its audience and distribution with the country’s top video providers. Local Now is now available on VIZIO SmartCast®, and with a simple scroll through the app bar, users can seamlessly stream hyper-local content that Local Now offers for free, directly from their VIZIO TV.

Powered by The Weather Channel and content partners, Local Now delivers real-time, localized information about current events, weather, lifestyle, sports, business and traffic.

“With increasing consumption on smart TVs, we are excited about expanding Local Now’s presence, bringing real-time hyper-local content to VIZIO users across the country,” said Byron Allen, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Local Now parent company Allen Media Group. “The Local Now team is working diligently with best-in-class technology brands to meet the consumers where they are, and to make the Local Now free streaming app available on all devices.”

“VIZIO is dedicated to delivering endless entertainment options to users and is continually adding free and premium content to VIZIO SmartCast®,” said Katherine Pond, Vice President of Business Development for VIZIO. “With the Local Now app, users can easily enjoy real-time, local news, weather, traffic, sports, and lifestyle content with no subscription or additional fees.”

Local Now is available across a portfolio of over-the-top (OTT), mobile, and TV platforms, including YouTube TV, Apple TV, Sling TV, Xumo, MobiTV, fuboTV, Plex, iOS, Android, Roku and Amazon Fire TV.