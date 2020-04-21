The Wurl Network Delivers Fashion TV to Samsung TV Plus

PALO ALTO, Calif. – April 21, 2020 – Wurl, the leading provider of streaming video distribution and advertising services for connected TV (CTV), announced today it is powering the delivery of Fashion TV’s fashion, beauty, design and lifestyle content to viewers of Samsung TV Plus.

Fashion TV broadcasts more than 100 hours of new programming each month, showcasing the latest in fashion, style and beauty trends, major fashion shows, designer events and news from the fashion industry. The global media outlet is tapping Wurl’s video distribution expertise to deliver more than 300 new shows to over 500 million households around the world.

“To ensure that we can reach both our loyal existing followers and new viewers with our original fashion and lifestyle programming, we looked for a reliable partner who could seamlessly onboard Fashion TV onto the popular Samsung TV Plus platform,” said Alona Fischbein, Director at Fashion TV. “The Wurl team was able to quickly get us up and operational on Samsung’s connected TV platform, and we are thrilled that millions of new viewers can now access our content.”

“We’re excited to welcome Fashion TV to the Wurl Network,” said Sean Doherty, CEO of Wurl. “As the OTT market continues to grow and CTV use continues to climb, we’re glad to be a go-to partner for video producers like Fashion TV, helping them avoid many of the challenges inherent in OTT service deployment, and getting them on the path to distribution and monetization quickly and friction-free.”

For more information about Wurl, please visit www.wurl.com

About Wurl

Wurl, the leading provider of streaming video distribution and advertising services for connected TV (CTV), operates the market-leading Wurl Network — interconnecting the world’s top video producers with the world’s biggest video services. Wurl makes it effortless for video producers to build and track global distribution for branded linear channels, live events and on-demand programming, and to manage and monetize their ad inventory. Wurl is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. For more information, visit wurl.com.

About Fashion TV

Fashion TV (www.ftv.com), is a global 24/7 television network with exclusive focus on fashion, beauty, design and lifestyle. Fashion TV was founded in 1997 by the channel’s President, Mr. Michel Adam. Since its inception, Fashion TV has become one of the most distributed satellite channels in the world.

Fashion TV is distributed across 500 million pay TV homes, with 60 million smart TVs and 1.5 billion smartphones, as well as 10 million hotel rooms and public places worldwide.

Distributed via 81 satellites in SD, HD and UHD. Fashion TV is also on numerous OTT and SVOD platforms to provide glamour and entertainment with emphasis on the latest fashion trends. Fashion TV is also present on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

The Company operates from offices located in Paris, Milan and Bangkok – with the headquarters based in Vienna.

