Thomas Allen Joins “In-Fisherman” Magazine Team as Digital Content Manager

DENVER (August 20, 2020) – Outdoor Sportsman Group Publishing (OSG) has named Thomas Allen as the new Digital Content Manager of In-Fisherman. The announcement was made today by In-Fisherman Associate Publisher Todd Ceisner.

A native of Iowa, Allen grew up thumbing through the pages of In-Fisherman magazine and devouring hours of In-Fisherman TV. Now, he has the chance to help shape the future of the iconic publication dedicated to freshwater fishing. In his new role, Allen will oversee all aspects of the In-Fisherman digital platform and contribute to the magazine, special interest publications and In-Fisherman TV.

“It’s a total thrill and an honor to be a part of the publication that molded and motivated me to become an outdoor professional at a very young age,” Allen said. “This opportunity affords my wife and two children the chance to be closer to family, as well as the extensive fishing opportunities that exist right out the front door.”

Allen is a 14-year veteran of the outdoors media industry. Most recently, he served as Senior Editor at Bassmaster for the past five years. Prior to that, he was Managing Editor at North American Fisherman.

“Adding Thomas to the team will help solidify our presence as the premier source for information about multi-species freshwater fishing,” Ceisner said. “His experience and enthusiasm for creating meaningful content coupled with his passion for just about anything that swims in freshwater will make a lasting impact on what’s already an iconic brand. Our readers and viewers are in for a treat.”

“In-Fisherman is a premier multimedia brand that reaches millions of consumers annually across its print, broadcast, social and digital platforms, and we are honored to have Thomas join the team,” Outdoor Sportsman Group Executive Vice President, Group Publisher & Operations Derek Sevcik said.

About In-Fisherman: Founded in 1975, In-Fisherman is the leading multi-species brand with a proven history in educating anglers of all levels and bringing new trends to the masses. The original influencer, In-Fisherman continues to teach people how to catch more and bigger fish, using scientifically proven methods of understanding fish behavior.

About Outdoor Sportsman Group Publishing: As a premier destination for the most avid outdoors enthusiasts, Outdoor Sportsman Group’s publishing division is widely recognized for its strong special-interest multichannel brands, including Guns & Ammo, Game & Fish, Petersen’s Hunting, In-Fisherman and 12 other leading magazines that reach more than 28 million readers. Outdoor Sportsman Group’s network of websites, including OutdoorChannelPlus.com, BassFan.com, Outdoorchannel.com, Sportsmanchannel.com and WFN.com, attracts more than 78 million annual unique visitors, and OSG TV produces hundreds of TV episodes of original branded hunting, sport shooting and fishing programming that airs on Outdoor Sportsman Group’s broadcast entities. Visit http://outdoorsg.com for more information. #MyOutdoorTV

