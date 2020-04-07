First Look Media launches new OTT streaming video service for ‘culture cravers’ on topic.com, Apple TV and iOS, Android, Amazon Fire TV and Roku.

Amsterdam, The Netherlands - 7 April 2020 – 24i, the industry-leading video experience company, today announced that Topic, the new entertainment streaming service from First Look Media, has chosen 24i to power its new streaming video experience across topic.com, Apple TV and iOS, Android, Amazon Fire TV and Roku.

24i provides Topic with a brand-new suite of subscription and ad-supported video applications each with a consistent, intuitive video experience irrespective of viewing platform or device. The next-generation 24i Smart OTT productised solution, integrated with specialist partner technologies from Bitmovin, CenturyLink, Cleeng, EZDRMand JUMP enables Topic to extend, manage and monetize its programming to a fast-growing audience of ‘culture cravers.’

“We’re committed to providing our audiences with compelling and thought-provoking programming that reflects their values and interests, wherever they wish to access it,” said, Ryan Chanatry, Topic’s General Manager. “The smart products and solutions provided by 24i enable the Topic team to dynamically create next-generation video experiences, customize the presentation of titles by platform, and to differentiate Topic in an increasingly competitive direct-to-consumer video market”.

Topic, which officially launched November 21 2019, is a new streaming service offering North American premieres of global favourites along with original programming that includes a variety of scripted dramas, comedies, discussion shows, documentaries, and non-scripted programming which highlight human-focused stories from creators with a passionate point of view.

“The quality and variety of Topic’s programming make it extremely attractive to their growing audience,” said Martijn van Horssen, Joint-CEO of 24i. “By being able to support Topic’s platform-agnostic delivery strategy, we are delighted to deliver their next-generation video experiences and super-charge their growth to new platforms and audiences.”

Topic aims to push the art of storytelling to new heights by exploring different genres and media formats to develop and showcase impactful and engaging programming. The new service sources programming from leading global media companies, acquiring the rights to titles premiering at the world’s most prestigious film festivals as well as streaming original programming produced in-house by Topic or in partnership with some of today’s most prolific creators. Topic’s parent company is First Look Media, a company that was launched in 2013 by eBay founder Pierre Omidyar.

Within the 24i Smart OTT product, Topic can readily launch and manage its new, next-generation OTT service and extend its reach to multiple platforms, including iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku and the web. In addition, the 24i SMART BACKSTAGE management and insight manager ensures Topic delivers a consistently high-quality and personalised streaming service to every subscriber on their choice of device.

###

About Topic

Topic is the new streaming service curated for a curious and engaged audience seeking smart, provocative and meaningful entertainment. Topic features North American premieres and programming from around the world, complemented by a diverse slate of originals including scripted comedies and dramas, talk shows, documentaries, features and more. Topic is available to US and Canadian audiences on topic.com, Apple TV and iOS, Android, Amazon Fire TV and Roku.

Topic’s entertainment studio, Topic Studios is dedicated to supporting creators at the forefront of culture. From Academy Award® winning films (SPOTLIGHT) to television (LOSERS), and podcasts (MISSING RICHARD SIMMONS and ANTHEM), we explore a wide range of subject matter, both fiction and nonfiction.

About 24i

The company’s mission is to be a leading innovator and trusted partner in delivering agile, effective and industry-leading video entertainment experiences. Flexible and future-proof, the award-winning 24i technology framework and portfolio of products and services power the digital experiences of leading entertainment brands around the world, including NPO, HBO, iflix, Fox Sports, Globo and Sinclair Broadcasting Group. Headquartered in Amsterdam, with offices in Los Angeles, New York, Brno and Madrid, 24i embodies the Dutch spirit: work hard, innovate and explore.

24i is an Amino Technologies group company. For more information, please visit www.24i.com

For 24i:

24i media contact:

Freddie Weiss @ Platform Communications

T: +44 (0)20 7486 4900,

freddie@platformcomms.com / amino@platformcomms.com

For Topic:

Jeannie Kedas Nathaniel Baruch

Jeannie.kedas@topic.com Nathaniel.Baruch@topic.com

917-817-3724 917-306-9585