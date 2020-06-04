Transmission Provider VISTA Worldlink Migrates Customer Asset Archive to Primestream Xchange MAM in the Cloud

MIAMI — June 4, 2020 — Primestream, a leading provider of asset management and automation software solutions for media production, today announced that VISTA Worldlink has migrated its content and media asset management (MAM) service offering to the Primestream Xchange MAM platform hosted in the cloud. VISTA Worldlink, a global provider of satellite provisioning, transmission, and production services, chose Xchange to give its customers more immediate and flexible online access to their archived media assets.

"As the world and, more specifically, the media industry navigates these unprecedented times, it is more apparent than ever that a sophisticated and diverse digital archive infrastructure that supports disaster recovery along with complementing postproduction workflows is a mission-critical component to any broadcast solution," said Josh Liemer, president, VISTA Worldlink. "The Primestream integration at VISTA Worldlink, along with the tremendous storage capability of Tata Communications' Cloud, has positioned VISTA's centralized broadcast facility to continue to repurpose historical content to VISTA's diverse customer base, including most of the major sports leagues in the Americas. Since these clients typically contribute many hours of content every week, they will receive tremendous value from the ability to browse the cloud archive and get near-instant access to their critical media assets."

Xchange is at the core of VISTA Worldlink's strategy to move to a cloud-based archiving system from its legacy platform, an LTO-tape-based system. Working with Tata Media and Entertainment Services and Cloudfirst, Primestream developed an Xchange-based solution that could enable VISTA Worldlink to migrate all archived content at its Miami facility to the Tata cloud infrastructure. Eventually, Xchange will house more than 64,000 VISTA Worldlink assets.

"With Xchange in the cloud, VISTA Worldlink customers no longer have to request specific footage or wait for their desired content to be retrieved from the tape-based archive, which was a time-consuming and labor-intensive process. Now, customers can browse their own content and download what they need in a matter of minutes," said Namdev Lisman, co-founder and executive vice president of Primestream. "This solution is ideal for organizations looking to migrate from any tape-based archive system."

Lisman added, "Since the new archive resides in the cloud, there is no equipment involved — offering the potential of significant capex savings over old 'middleware' solutions. Plus, hosting on the world-class Tata cloud network means virtually unlimited scalability for VISTA with no limits on the amount of assets, users, and storage — they can scale their services almost indefinitely into the future. VISTA Worldlink administrators are able to onboard new customers with little effort, since adding new users and granting them access to the Xchange platform is fast and easy."

Since 2018, VISTA Worldlink has been a satisfied user of Primestream's Workflow Suite to manage all live ingests, production, and postproduction for high-profile broadcasts, including coverage of CONCACAF (Confederation of North, Central America, and Caribbean Association Football) league games.

More information about Primestream and the company's products is available at www.primestream.com.

# # #

About Primestream

Primestream is a leading provider of asset management, automation software, and workflow orchestration solutions for media and production operations that are scalable and highly configurable across markets, platforms, and infrastructures to ensure long-term flexibility and value. With a long history in media creation workflows, Primestream combines best-in-class technology with proven reliability to help optimize media creativity for enterprise, digital media, sports, and broadcast operations worldwide. Primestream products leverage deep expertise and insight into market trends and customer requirements to connect content creation, collaboration, asset management, production, and delivery together in an optimal workflow.

The Primestream software suite has been field-proven in a wide range of production facilities for many of the world's leading broadcasters and corporations, such as Vice Media Group, Microsoft Production Studios, Cisco Global Television, NFL Networks, NFL Films, AT&T Sports, SunTV, Disney, New World Symphony, Verizon Media Group, Fortune Magazine, Time Inc., Business Insider, USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism, MTG Sweden, Goldman Sachs, and many more.

More information on Primestream solutions is available at primestream.com or on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Product or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/Primestream/200604Primestream-VISTA.docx

Link to Photo: www.wallstcom.com/Primestream/Primestream-Vista_Worldlink.jpg

Photo Caption: VISTA Worldlink chose Primestream Xchange to give more immediate and flexible access to archived media assets.