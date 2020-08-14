Tribeca Film Festival Jury Award Winner Movie on the Ultra Film Summer’s Premieres

West Palm Beach, FL – August 14, 2020 – Ultra Film, the HD movie network, designed for the Latino audience that showcases hit international movies starring well-known personalities from around the world, dubbed into Spanish-language by the Olympusat team in Mexico, announces the summer 2020 premieres schedule featuring an American movie awarded at The Tribeca Film Festival, an Ukrainian comedy, an Italian drama, an action movie directed by actor Pierce Brosnan’s son, and the titles of the month ended with an Austrian mystery story.

Mujeres Que Matan (Women Who Kill)

From director Ingrid Jungerman, who also was the script writer and won the 2016 Jury Award as Best Screenplay at The Tribeca Film Festival.A satire of modern relationships set in the Park Slope neighborhood of New York City, where ex-lovers and current podcast partners get involved with a cycle of suspicion and paranoia when one of them begins a new relationship with the beautiful woman.

Una Boda de Locos (Crazy Wedding)

A comedy set in Ukraine, where a father - Director of the local Museum – discovers by surprise that his future son-in-love is a Frenchman of African American origin. It will be a totally drama the event planning. However, when true love stands in the way things could be happy, but the success of the wedding is not a given.

Nuestra Pasión (Gateway of Love)

A supermarket clerk is surprised when two robbers suddenly break into the store faces covered and take her hostage. A policeman saves her life. From that moment on, they are not able to resist the passion between them and ask each other how far they can push themselves to live their love since she is married.

Mi Padre Debe Morir (My Father Die)

A deaf-mute young man seeks to exact revenge on his violently abusive father, who ten years ago killed his oldest son while beat the youngest so brutally that the boy lost his hearing and ability to speak. The son proves himself just as capable of brutality as his father, whose aggressive tendencies have not been lessened by his prison stint.

Muerte En El Hielo (Death on Ice)

During his morning walk a retired policeman suddenly discovers a dead body on a frozen lake. He starts his own investigations, discovering that one of his own family members is a suspect in the case he must choose between family and justice.

Ultra Film is owned and operated by Olympusat Inc., and it’s currently available on Charter Spectrum, Hotwire Communications, Liberty, and FiOS by Verizon.

For more information on Ultra Film, please visit ultrafilmtv.com

Olympusat - Media Contact:

Jesús Piñango

Senior Director of News

jesus@olympusat.com

###