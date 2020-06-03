NewTek TriCaster® Mini 4K Enhanced With Groundbreaking Software Features To Help Producers Reach Audiences From Anywhere

NewTek, the leader in IP-based video technology and part of the Vizrt Group, today announced the latest version of the TriCaster® Mini 4K. Already the most complete, compact live multicamera video production system on the market, the newly enhanced TriCaster Mini 4K adds groundbreaking features like Live Story Creator and LivePanel designed to make the production of network-quality shows even easier for lone producers or small teams whether they are novice beginners or seasoned video professionals.

The enhanced TriCaster Mini 4K offers easy setup with extensive live production capabilities including broadcast-quality, fully customizable virtual sets to turn any living room, garage, or basement into a professional studio reflecting the identity or brand of any business, house of worship, school or agency. Stunning broadcast graphics, media playback, one touch automated control, multi-channel remote Skype video calling, integrated replay, social media integration and more are all delivered at up to full UHD p60 resolution.

“NewTek’s mission has always been to make it possible for a single person or a small team to deliver a show that looks like real television. There has never been a time when this has been more relevant,” said Dr. Andrew Cross, president of R&D for the Vizrt Group. “The new TriCaster Mini 4K allows anyone from CEOs to ministers to teachers to create amazing shows and get them online from virtually anywhere.”

Live Story Creator allows an individual to run an entire production from a Microsoft Word® document. A script built in Microsoft Word® includes triggers actions when loaded into the TriCaster Mini 4K, allowing the storyteller to concentrate solely on delivery of the message rather than on technical setup and production.

LivePanel introduces customizable, browser-based remote control of the TriCaster Mini 4K from anywhere on the same local area network, letting anyone including the presenter control live switching, compositing, mix/effects, media playback, audio, automation and more, from devices including tablets, smartphones and laptops. Configurable macros are now also supported, allowing routine but complex tasks and sequences to be executed at the push of a button.

Two channels of Skype input allows simultaneous guest contributors to participate from their studios, laptops or phones across the globe, all presented with broadcast graphics for titles, double box effects and more. TriCaster Mini 4K will also ship with two recently announced Spark Plus IO 4K p60 encode/decode converters, enabling IP-based, NDI®-first workflows using existing inputs and outputs.

For more information about the TriCaster Mini 4K and comprehensive list of features, please visit .

Pricing and Availability

TriCaster Mini 4K is now available at $7,995 USMSRP. International pricing may vary.

For more information about NewTek, please visit .