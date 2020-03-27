TRUE ROYALTY TV increases new programming and announces discount subscriptions to meet increased demand during Covid-19 crisis

LONDON — March 27, 2020: In the midst of the global pandemic, True Royalty TV is stepping up its offering for viewers who are stuck at home and hungry for more new royal content.

The streaming service, dubbed the “Netflix for Royal Fans”, is increasing the frequency of its launches of original and acquired programming, and offering a 50 per cent discount on new subscriptions, to meet the heightened demand for content during the Covid 19 crisis.

True Royalty has acquired the global premiere of Harry and Meghan: What Next? (1x45’, Wag TV), which explores what the future holds for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex now that they have left the royal fold.

Also new to the service is Harry and Meghan: A Royal Crisis (1x45’, ITN Productions) which is available to non-UK audiences for the first time on True Royalty TV. The show examines the fallout from Harry and Meghan’s extraordinary decision to quit the Royal Family.

In addition, True Royalty TV is rolling out a special 50 per cent offer available to new subscribers over the next 30 days on three, six and 12-month subscriptions*.

Gregor Angus, Co-Founder of True Royalty TV, said: “We’re seeing an increased demand from subscribers for fresh content during the Covid-19 pandemic and as a result we’ve decided to increase our acquisitions strategy for True Royalty TV. We’re delighted to be adding these new, high quality, insightful documentaries from renowned indies Wag TV and ITN Productions and will be looking for ideas for True Royalty Originals from other indies, as well as shows which they may retain the rights to which we can license for the service. We’re also introducing a 50 per cent discount on new subscriptions for royal fans looking for programming as they stay at home during this challenging crisis.”

True Royalty TV is rolling out a series of curated playlists for viewers; the first of which is entitled Keep Calm and Carry On and will feature newly acquired documentaries and series on how the British Royal Family has coped with national and global crises over the years.

Future playlists will be rolled out in the days and weeks ahead, including some aimed at students studying at home who want a fun and educational tour through Royal Britain through the centuries.

True Royalty TV is available in the UK, US, Eire, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, on a range of devices including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, via iOS and Android app stores, on smart TVs, on Cox Contour, Xfinity’s X1 platform, and online at www.TrueRoyalty.tv.

*True Royalty TV is currently offering subscribers 50% off all subscriptions until the end of April.

3 months (before and after)

£14.99 / £7.49, $17.99 / $8.99 US, €17.99 / €8.99, $10.99 / $10.49 AU / NZ / CA

6 months (before and after)

£24.99 / £12.49, $29.99 / $14.99 US, €29.99 / €14.99, $34.99 / $17.49 AU / NZ / CA

12 months (before and after)

£49.99 / £24.99, $59.99 / $29.99 US, €59.99 / €29.99, $69.99 / $34.99 AU / NZ / CA

