Tune-in Saturday, May 16th, To Watch President Barack Obama Pay Tribute To Graduating High School Seniors In Primetime Commencement Special

Broadcast outlets include ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC as well as California Music Channel, CNN, The CW, FOX Business Network, FOX News Channel, Freeform, MSNBC, and Univision—which will air a Spanish-language simulcast of the show.

LOS ANGELES (May 14, 2020) – XQ Institute, The LeBron James Family Foundation, and The Entertainment Industry Foundation have partnered to pay tribute to the nation’s high school Class of 2020 in a one-hour multimedia special event, Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020, on Saturday, May 16 (8 PM ET/PT, 7 PM CT).

The impressive talent line up celebrating this year’s graduating high school seniors includes President Barack Obama, LeBron James, Kane Brown, Bad Bunny, Timothée Chalamet, Chika, Lana Condor, YBN Cordae, Charli D'Amelio, Dixie D'Amelio, David Dobrik, Dolan Twins, Loren Gray, Kevin Hart, H.E.R., Chris Harrison, the Jonas Brothers featuring KAROL G, Alicia Keys, Liza Koshy, Julianne Moore, Maren Morris, National Teacher of the Year Rodney Robinson, Kumail Nanjiani, Shaquille O’Neal, Brandan Bmike Odums, Ben Platt, Henry Platt, Jonah Platt, Megan Rapinoe, Yara Shahidi, Lena Waithe, Olivia Wilde, Pharrell Williams, Malala Yousafzai, and Zendaya.

The one-hour, commercial-free show will be carried by more than 30 broadcast and cable networks and online streaming channels throughout the U.S. and offered with closed captioning. Broadcast outlets include ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC as well as California Music Channel, CNN, The CW, FOX Business Network, FOX News Channel, Freeform, MSNBC, and Univision—which will air a Spanish-language simulcast of the show.

ABC News Live, Associated Press, Bleacher Report, Complex Networks, Facebook App, FOX Now, Hulu, Los Angeles Blade, NBC News NOW, PEOPLE, Roland Martin Unfiltered, Reuters, The Roku Channel, SiriusXM’s Urban View (ch. 126), TikTok, Twitter, USO, Washington Blade, and YouTube will stream Graduate Together. Associated Press and Reuters will carry the show to global media organizations, and USO is making the show available to every U.S. military base around the world so high school seniors and their families can celebrate their graduation with their stateside peers. All streaming partners will share the simulcast at 8 PM PT/11 PM ET. In addition, Complex Networks, CNN, ESPN, Freeform, Los Angeles Blade, PEOPLE magazine and PeopleTV, Roland Martin Unfiltered, Univision, and Washington Blade are providing special editorial coverage of the event.

Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020 is a joyful tribute to the more than 3 million high school seniors across the country. With content curated by high school students and educators, with the support of the American Federation of Teachers, this special event will include a collection of commencement messages, musical performances, and inspirational vignettes.

As previously announced, President Obama will deliver a commencement message to the graduating class of 2020 during this primetime special.

To extend the celebration, immediately following each broadcast, TikTok will host the official #GraduateTogether After Party, featuring a wide range of DJs including Dillon Francis. Tune in to @GraduateTogether on TikTok at 9 PM ET/PT for the special event filled with music, laughter, dance, and guest appearances from Complex’s TikTok account.

High school seniors can also submit portraits using a special Snapchat Lens to Inside Out’s largest-ever high school yearbook, giving every graduate a place to share their photo and stories while making a collective statement.

XQ Institute, The LeBron James Family Foundation, and The Entertainment Industry Foundation are partnering to host #GraduateTogether. In addition, corporate and philanthropic giving associated with #GraduateTogether will benefit DonorsChoose and America’s Food Fund to help meet student needs in some of our nation’s most underserved and under-resourced communities.