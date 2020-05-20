TVU Networks Joins Consortium Providing Live Coverage for Historic Commercial Space Launch

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA - May 20, 2020 - TVU Networks, a technology and market leader in IP and cloud based live video solutions, today announced that it has joined a consortium of technology providers tasked with delivering dedicated live video camera angles to global broadcasters covering the historic launch of the first manned commercial space flight by American astronauts on US soil. This launch also marks the first manned space flight by NASA in nine years. Veteran astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley are set for lift off on May 27, 2020 from the Kennedy Space Center in Merritt Island, Florida.

TVU will provide technical support and its IP-based TVU Grid solution to help with the worldwide distribution of multiple live video pool feeds positioned to cover the launch of the commercial craft’s dragon capsule. TVU was asked by a group of news organizations to participate in order to provide dynamic remote launch coverage while following the social distancing guideline required at the NASA press site. Broadcasters across the globe will be able to supplement their use of NASA Television’s feed with additional isolated live video camera feeds in the days leading up to the launch without the need for on-site personnel.

“We haven’t had a manned spaceflight since 2011 and we wouldn’t want our coverage of this important launch to be hindered because of limits to media and equipment on site at NASA,” said John Soapes, President and General Manager, WESH 2/CW18 Orlando. “TVU has proven to be an invaluable resource in our daily coverage, and their participation in this project is just another example of the evolution of our industry and how this technology is allowing our stations and digital platforms to meet the needs of the viewers they serve.”

“We’re thrilled to be able to provide to NASA and local Florida broadcasters the ability to bring this significant undertaking to the world. The entire event, from the spacecraft design to collective pool feed approach for broadcasters, is a vivid demonstration of innovative thinking and successful collaboration,” states Paul Shen, CEO, TVU Networks. “During this unprecedented time in the world, we are pleased to help with providing the technology needed to safely and effectively cover groundbreaking events such as this first-ever commercial manned space launch and continue our commitment to assist broadcasters and government agencies with pool feed coverage.”

TVU Grid customers can access the NASA feeds by simply logging into TVU Command Center, choosing the TVU Grid tab and selecting either the NASA_Pool_1 or NASA_Pool_2 sources.

