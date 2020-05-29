TVU Networks’ New Feature for Social Production Enables Real-time Virtual Communication Among Production Crew and Talent

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA - May 29, 2020 - TVU Networks, a technology and market leader in IP and cloud based live video solutions, today announced the introduction of Partyline, a groundbreaking development for social production. With Partyline, call participants can achieve a unique level of communication and interaction from remote locations as though they were in the same physical studio while producing live and pre-recorded programming. Partyline enables production personnel, talent and tools to collaborate remotely in real time with full HD video quality and perfectly synchronized audio and video. Partyline is making its debut as an integrated part of award-winning TVU Producer, a simple and scalable cloud-based solution for broadcast quality production and will also be incorporated within the TVU ecosystem for use with other TVU solutions.

TVU Networks is holding a webinar today, Friday, May 29th at 10am PT, to unveil Partyline as a part of TVU Producer and demonstrate its capabilities for social production. The recorded video will also be available after the completion of the webinar at the TVU website.

“The global COVID pandemic has shifted the dynamic of TV production collaboration, requiring talent and technical staff to produce programming from their living rooms,” explains TVU Networks’ CEO Paul Shen. “Thus far, they’ve relied on readily available videoconferencing solutions that have significant limitations when it comes to professional studio production, particularly for true team collaboration. The challenge is how to bring the production crew, technical team, talent and tools together in a virtual studio environment, while producing a full HD/4K broadcast quality video remotely. Professional broadcasters require the ability to interact in real-time while producing programs in fully synchronized and broadcast quality audio and video. When achieved, that’s what we’re calling social production. It should be as close to in-person communication and interaction as possible. Producers shouldn’t have to settle for something that makes creating their important work more cumbersome.”

The virtual environment within Partyline is made possible with a Real Time Interactive Layer (RTIL). TVU’s patented Inverse StatMux Plus (IS+) technology delivers well-established quality and stability, and RTIL adds a layer of real-time interaction. All participants are granted access to a Partyline through a shared URL, which allows them to watch all program feeds live and interact, discuss, control and participate in the production together in real time, as if they are in the same physical location. Thanks to TVU’s IS+ transmission algorithm, full HD/4K quality and perfectly synced audio/video signal are able to meet the demands of professional video productions.