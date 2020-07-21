Two Latin-American Made Drama Movies This July on Cubaplay

Cubaplay announced the network premiere of two stories: the Mexican romantic comedy Kada Kien su Karma and the Colombian social drama Los Colores De La Montaña (The color of the mountains).
West Palm Beach, FL – July 21, 2020 – Cubaplay, the network that delivers top Cuban and Latin American entertainment through a wide variety of movies, telenovelas, shows, music videos and documentaries, announced the network premiere of two stories: the Mexican romantic comedy Kada Kien su Karma and the Colombian social drama Los Colores De La Montaña (The color of the mountains).

Kada Kien su Karma tells the story of a woman who tries to rebuild her life after her husband abandons her for a sexy younger woman. The Karma begins when she finally recovers from the marriage separation shock and her ex-husband suffers an accident. She takes him into her home and debates whether to punish or forgive him for his past cruelty.

Directed and written by the late Leon Serment and produced by Adriana Rosique, the movie’s runtime is 97 minutes featuring the participation of a talented group of actors as Blanca Guerra, Jose Alonso, Rocio Verdejo, Alfredo Sevilla, Enoc Leaño, and Casandra Ciangheroti.

Los Colores De La Montaña (The color of the mountains) is a story about a boy who lives with his family in the Colombian rural country and has to grow up in the midst of the civil war. In their free time after school he and his friends play football on a field surrounded right outside the village where a helicopter landing area used to be, and it is encircled by a belt studded with mines where on day the boy’s brand-new ball gets stuck.

Directed and written by Carlos Cesar Arbelaez and produced by El Bus Producciones, the movie’s runtime is 90 minutes featuring the participation of a talented group of actors as Hernan Ocampo, Genaro Aristizabal, Nolberto Sanchez, Hernan Mendez, and Natalia Cueller.

Cubaplay is owned and operated by Olympusat, and it’s currently available on Cablevision Optimum and Charter Spectrum.

For more information on Cubaplay’s programming, including tune in dates and times, please visit HD Spanish-language networks at olympusat.com.

