Two Super-Stars Biographies Through Different Lens on Ultra Docu

West Palm Beach, FL – February 11, 2019 – Ultra Docu is kicking off 2020 with an array of political and entertainment documentaries that tell the stories of inspiring lives and world-changing events on the international scene. With these releases, the channel expands its vision of keeping knowledge-seeking fans plugged into compelling content from around the globe that blends biography and history with current events and pop culture.

Through these in-depth films helmed by some of the industry’s top directors and storytellers, Ultra Docu continues its focus on important events and personalities and their influence on our culture. Including both new and archival interviews and never-before-seen footage, each feature-length film will give fans an in-depth look at the early lives, rise to fame and legacy-making careers of some of the biggest superstars in the entertainment history.

The documentaries premiering February 2020 in Ultra Docu are:

Michael Jackson: El Viaje

2/13 - 8 p.m. EST

Discover the Michael Jackson Journey through director Billy Simpson lens. From modest childhood beginnings to international recognition and fortune. The story tells about the singer’s fantastic career and how he grew up from a child star into an international phenomenon.

Beyoncé: Detrás del Glamour

2/27 - 8 p.m. EST

Take a peek behind Beyoncé’s glam through director Miriam Lyons lens. Queen Bey is as well-known for her style as her singing, and the pop sensation has parlayed that into a secondary success as a breakout fashion designer. Learn how this mega-talent has become a role model to millions of fans around the world.

Ultra Docu is owned and operated by Olympusat, Inc., and it’s currently available on Charter Spectrum, Claro TV, Hotwire Communications, Verizon FiOS and VEMOX™.

For more information on Ultra Docu’s programming, including tune in dates and times, please visit ultradocutv.com and vemox.com.

Olympusat - Editorial Contact:

Jesús Piñango

561-249-5228

jesus@olympusat.com

