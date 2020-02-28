Ultra Familia Enters a Magical World in The Secret of the Ice Flower

West Palm Beach, FL – February 28, 2019 – Ultra Familia, a leading provider of family-friendly HD Spanish-language entertainment for audiences of all ages, is pleased to announce the network premiere of the Danish animation adventure short film The Secret of The Ice Flower on March 2 at 10 a.m.

The Secret of The Ice Flower chronicles how something goes wrong when Grandad decides to share his secret with his grandchild about the mystery of the ice blossom. For years, the Peas had been flocking to Grandad’s circus to see the last Flower, the one only Grandad knows how to reveal.

Humbug's first attempt at doing magic is unsuccessful, but helps him to meet Bogus, who changes his outlook on life. The two friends bring back another, much more potent, magic wand than the one Grandpa had been using his whole life. Bogus inspires Humbug to reinvent the myth of and put on a magic show, the likes of which the Valley has never known!

Over the course of the 27 minutes of the film, the director Jacob Ley, creates the story using one of the earliest animation techniques, cut-out animation, a form of stop-motion in which the characters or props are cut out from materials such as paper, cardboard, photographs or fabric.

The movie won the Best Children’s Film and the Audience Awards at the Frederiksstad Animation Film Festival, which is the oldest and largest of its kind in the Nordic region, dating back to 1994 in Oslo, Norway. One of the cornerstones of the festival is the Nordic-Baltic animated short film competition, and the awarding of the Golden Gunnar prize. The festival has previously hosted guests from famous studios such as Pixar, Disney, and Aardman.

Ultra Familia is currently available on Charter Spectrum, Liberty, Hotwire Communications, and VEMOX™.

For more information on Ultra Familia’s programming, please visit: Ultrafamiliatv.com

