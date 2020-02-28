Ultra Familia Enters a Magical World in The Secret of the Ice Flower

Ultra Familia Enters a Magical World in The Secret of the Ice Flower

Ultra Familia, a leading provider of family-friendly HD Spanish-language entertainment for audiences of all ages, is pleased to announce the network premiere of the Danish animation adventure short film The Secret of The Ice Flower on March 2 at 10 a.m.
Author:
Publish date:

West Palm Beach, FL – February 28, 2019 – Ultra Familia, a leading provider of family-friendly HD Spanish-language entertainment for audiences of all ages, is pleased to announce the network premiere of the Danish animation adventure short film The Secret of The Ice Flower on March 2 at 10 a.m.

The Secret of The Ice Flower chronicles how something goes wrong when Grandad decides to share his secret with his grandchild about the mystery of the ice blossom. For years, the Peas had been flocking to Grandad’s circus to see the last Flower, the one only Grandad knows how to reveal.

Humbug's first attempt at doing magic is unsuccessful, but helps him to meet Bogus, who changes his outlook on life. The two friends bring back another, much more potent, magic wand than the one Grandpa had been using his whole life. Bogus inspires Humbug to reinvent the myth of and put on a magic show, the likes of which the Valley has never known!

Over the course of the 27 minutes of the film, the director Jacob Ley, creates the story using one of the earliest animation techniques, cut-out animation, a form of stop-motion in which the characters or props are cut out from materials such as paper, cardboard, photographs or fabric.

The movie won the Best Children’s Film and the Audience Awards at the Frederiksstad Animation Film Festival, which is the oldest and largest of its kind in the Nordic region, dating back to 1994 in Oslo, Norway. One of the cornerstones of the festival is the Nordic-Baltic animated short film competition, and the awarding of the Golden Gunnar prize. The festival has previously hosted guests from famous studios such as Pixar, Disney, and Aardman.

Ultra Familia is currently available on Charter Spectrum, Liberty, Hotwire Communications, and VEMOX™.

For more information on Ultra Familia’s programming, please visit: Ultrafamiliatv.com

Media Contact:

Jesús Piñango

Senior Director of News

561-249-5228

jesus@olympusat.com

Related

En las Alturas_Still013
PR Feed

Ultra Familia Launches Exhilarating Rocket Ride

Ultra Familia unveils an exciting world of quirky facts and veiled mysteries with the February premiere of the acclaimed Fumpy Facts animated series, directed by the late and legendary Danish cartoonist Werner “WOW” Wejp-Olsen.

Los Hermanos Boonie_HD_S_SLOBOO1S1E01_Master.mov.01_01_08_03.Still019
PR Feed

Ultra Kidz Presents Clever Bears, a Despicable Logger and Jar-Dwelling

February brings boatloads of laughs and adventure to Ultra Kidz every day of the week with the launch of two new animated series featuring mysterious jar-dwelling creatures and a hilarious faceoff between brother bears and a greedy logger bent on attaining wealth by destroying their forest. The network is the first Spanish-language HD entertainment channel for children packed with fun and educational programming from different parts of the world.

La Seleccion 14
PR Feed

Ultra Macho Presents Action and Adventure in March

March is packed with action and adventure in Ultra Macho with the premiere of movies about aerial terrorism, the end of the world and a powerful ancient crystal. Also launching is the story of two Russian agents and their endless fight against crime, and a series centered on the lives of famous soccer players. The channel is the prime destination for HD Spanish content including films, series, Mexican wrestling, and extreme sports programming, each new release starting EST.

Reflejos de Asesino_Still06
PR Feed

Ultra Film Launches March of Horror

Ultra Film enters March with a roster of hair-raising mystery and horror films about doomsday, stalkers, killer ancient liqueurs, extraterrestrials and a zombie apocalypse. The network distinguishes itself as the prime HD movie channel offering the best in modern films from around the world, dubbed or originally produced in Spanish for the U.S. Latino audience, most new titles premiering at 10 p.m. EST.

La Mansion de los Rocheville_HD_S_SLMDLR1S1E1_VOD.mov.00_00_40_24.Still007
PR Feed

An Old Mansion’s Darkest Secrets are Exposed February in Ultra Macho

February is fright month in Ultra Macho with the premier of an edge-of-your-seat French miniseries about a house that is alive and very sensitive about being mistreated. This launch continues to solidify the channel’s position as the one and only destination for world class HD Spanish content including series, Mexican wrestling, extreme sports and late-night adult programming.

Carcel de Mujeres_2-1
PR Feed

Ultra Clásico Restored Golden Age Gems Screened at Hispanic Culture Film Festival

Ultra Clásico, Olympusat’s Spanish-language channel offering digitally remastered HD movies from the Golden Age of Mexican and Latin American cinema featuring some of the most iconic stars of that era, today announced that four of its restored classic Mexican films from the 1950s will be screened at this year’s Hispanic Culture Film Festival (HCFF) in St. Augustine, Fla.