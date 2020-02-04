Ultra Film Brings Challenging Love Stories on February

West Palm Beach, FL – January 28, 2020 – With Valentine’s Day on the horizon, Ultra Film, the first HD movie network offering the best in modern films from around the world, is focusing on love and friendship. Including a TV series from Ukraine and a film from Spain, these special features are either dubbed or originally produced in Spanish for the U.S. Latino audience.
Juro Amarte Para Siempre (I Swear I Will Love You Forever)

Feb. 4, 10 p.m. ET

Every Tuesday the audience will follow the drama of Olenais (Alexandra Syzonenko), a well-known sportswoman who swears with her childhood friends to be together forever and never betray each other, but will that oath stand the test of time? As adults, their lives will take turns they could never have imagined as children, testing those vows. Alina Chebotaryova directs the 4 episodes of 48 minutes. Stars include Aleksandr Kryuchkov, Ivan Solovyov, Oksana Zhdanova, Anna Lebedyeva, and Nina Nizheradze.

Mil Cosas Que Haría Por Ti (Mil Coses Que Faria Per Tu)

Feb. 5, 10 p.m. ET

Dani (Peter Vives) has lost the expensive watch his girlfriend Monica (Iris Lescano) gave him as gift for his birthday. Tired of this and other disappointments, Monica decides to break up with Dani. In an effort to save the relationship, Dani goes on a quest to find the watch, which will take him on an adventure that includes dodging police, gangsters and second-rate thief. The cast of the 90-minute film includes Peyu, Carmina Barrios, Jordi Vilches, Carles Sanjaime and Cristina Brondo among other stars, directed by Didac Cervera.

Ultra Film is owned and operated by Olympusat, Inc., and is currently available on Liberty, Charter Spectrum, Fios by Verizon, Hotwire Communications and VEMOX™.

For more information, please visit: Ultra Film and Vemox.com.

Jesús Piñango

Senior Director of News

561-249-5228

jesus@olympusat.com

