Ultra Luna Premieres Three Ukrainian Female Dramas TV Series on April

The HD entertainment channel Ultra Luna premieres three Ukrainian female dramas TV series: Trues Me, The Robbers Wore Lipstick, and 40+ or The Geometry of Love, where characters manage to regain their strength after numerous trials and tribulations.
West Palm Beach, FL – April 17, 2020 – Ultra Luna, the HD entertainment channel that features the most popular and captivating series, narconovelas, and telenovelas catering to the Latina audience, premieres three Ukrainian female dramas TV series: Trues Me, The Robbers Wore Lipstick, and 40+ or The Geometry of Love, where characters manage to regain their strength after numerous trials and tribulations.

The one-hour four-episodes Trues Me series is scheduled to start on April 19 at 9:00 p.m. ET. The story stars when Inna with her small son arrives at a provincial town. She wants to start her life afresh and hides from the people threatening her. She meets Aleksey and gradually fell in love with him. However, she doesn’t know, that he has been sent by her enemies.

The main roles have been played by Ekaterina Ryabova, Dmitry Pchela, Lesya Ostrovskaya, Irina Verenich-Ostrovskaya, and Vyacheslav Dovzhenko. The director of the TV series is Irina Gromozda, well-known Ukrainian director. Her previous projects Step Dan, Miracle on Schedule, The Hellene, and others were warmly appreciated by the Ukrainian auditory.

The main roles have been played by Irma Vitovskaya, Rimma Zyubina, Olga Tumaykina, Nikolay Boklan, Boris Georgievsky, Mikhail Zhonin, Sergey Kalantay, and Oleg Savkin, among others. The director of the TV series is the Ukrainian director Ashot Keshyan. His previous projects Mamy, Nyanki, and Zhenshchina ego mechty, all appreciated by the Ukrainian auditory.

The main roles have been played by Irina Yefremova, Mila Sivatskaya, Andrey Stoyanov, Oleg Maslennikov-Voytov, Anastasiya Bunina, Klavdiya Drozd-Bunina,and Sergey Frolov, among others. The director of the TV series is the Ukrainian director Oksana Bayrak. Her previous projects Zhenskaya intuitsiya 2, Kruiz, ili Razvodnoye puteshestviye, and Infant, all appreciated by the Ukrainian auditory.

Ultra Luna is owned and operated by Olympusat, and it’s currently available on Hotwire Communications, FiOS by Verizon, and VEMOX™.

For more information on Ultra Luna’s programming, including tune in dates and times, please visit ultralunatv.com

