UMC Renews Four Original Series

Los Angeles, CA – Four original series have been renewed for new seasons at the popular AMC Networks streaming service, UMC – the first streaming service ever created for Black TV and film. Two of the series, fan favorites “Craig Ross Jr.’s Monogamy” and “A House Divided” will return for third seasons, while new additions “Stuck With You” and “Double Cross” will return for second seasons.

The latest renewals attest to the significant increase UMC has made in focusing on and developing original programming – a charge that has resulted in a new original series premiering nearly every month in 2020 thus far. The new content production has made a huge contribution to UMC’s rapidly growing subscriber base. Over the last twelve months, the streamer has grown over 200%.

Debuting its first season in May 2018, “Craig Ross Jr.’s Monogamy” follows four troubled couples who sign up for an experiment called “swap therapy” in order to determine if their relationships are worth saving or if they should walk away for good. Created by married couple Craig and Caryn Ward Ross, the series stars Mrs. Ross as well as Brian White, Jill Marie Jones, Vanessa Simmons, Darius McCrary, Wesley Jonathan, Chrystee Pharris, and Blue Kimble. Following the premiere of the second season last November, the series made its international debut on Netflix in Africa and Europe this past May. The third season is scheduled to go into production in January 2021.

A steamy family drama in the vein of “Empire” or “Greenleaf,” “A House Divided” follows the Sanders family – the founders and owners of a historical Black owned bank – Birthright Bank. Following the untimely death of their matriarch, the Sanders are faced with a mistress’ scheme to take her place amid ongoing power struggles for dominance of the family business. Starring Demetria McKinney, Lawrence Hilton Jacobs, Brad James, and Paula Jai Parker, the first season premiered in July 2019. The second season, which just wrapped this past June, featured the additions of LisaRaye McCoy and Parker McKenna Posey to the cast. Season 3 is slated for production in August and will premiere at the end of this year.

The first new original series to premiere on UMC in 2020, “Stuck With You” is centered on a popular celebrity couple revered as the face of #RelationshipGoals. Despite their book deals and many accolades, their relationship is far from perfect and they lead separate lives behind closed doors. “Queen Sugar’s” Timon Kyle Durrett and “K.C. Undercover’s” Tammy Townsend lead the cast which also features AJ Johnson, D. Woods, Terrance Green, and Jessica Obilom. Created by Patricia Cuffie-Jones, the second season will go into production this October and will premiere in spring 2021.

“Double Cross,” the latest new original series to join UMC’s lineup, premiered in May of this year and became a breakout hit for UMC out of the gate. Written and directed by sibling duo Christel and Howard Gibson, the gritty drama tells the tale of fraternal twins – an ER doctor and a street kingpin – who become vigilantes to take down a local sex trafficking ring that has taken over their neighborhood. The series stars fitness enthusiast Jeff Logan and Ashley A. Williams in the central roles supported by Darrin Dewitt Henson, Jasmine Burke, and Tremayne Norris. Season 2 will kick off production later this year and will premiere in early 2021.