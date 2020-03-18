Veritone Announces Free Access to Its Flagship Applications for 60 Days

Company Is Supporting Industry During Coronavirus Crisis by Opening Up Platform to Help Maintain Business Continuity and Enhance Operations

COSTA MESA, Calif. — March 18, 2020 — Veritone Inc. (Nasdaq: VERI), the creator of the world's first operating system for artificial intelligence, aiWARE™, today announced that it will extend free access to its core applications — Veritone Essentials, Attribute, and Digital Media Hub — for 60 days. The announcement underscores Veritone's commitment to helping current and future media and entertainment customers not only to maintain business continuity but to actively enhance operations during this challenging time.

The coronavirus (COVID-19) has adversely impacted many communities and businesses across the globe. In an effort to stem further spread of the disease, and in consideration of the health and well-being of employees and their families, growing numbers of organizations have asked their employees to work remotely.

Creativity and the ability to proactively problem-solve can lead to unexpected outcomes that may benefit an organization beyond the crisis.

During the COVID-19 crisis, many companies are experiencing lost revenues and business disruption. Veritone's software solutions are just one piece in a large operation; however, they can have a significant positive impact by saving time, reducing costs, and bringing seamless, connected workflows to an organization. The solutions are fully cloud-based, which means that they can be accessed by staff and leveraged from any home office in the world as long as there is internet access.

Targeted to media and entertainment clients in radio, TV, film, sports, and podcasting, Veritone Essentials, Attribute, and Digital Media Hub are designed to make data and content sharing easy, efficient, and universal. The solutions enable any workforce (whether in the office or remote) with powerful tools that accelerate workflows and facilitate collaboration.

At the core of these powerful applications is Veritone's aiWARE, an AI-based operating system that turns media streams into indexed and searchable data in near-real time — opening up lucrative new opportunities for media and entertainment companies to leverage their valuable content.

More information about the free access to Veritone's solutions is available here. Certain limitations apply. Offer is subject to change without notice.

Veritone is available to provide assistance and help users overcome obstacles that remote teams might experience.

About Veritone

Veritone (Nasdaq: VERI) is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) technology and solutions. The company's proprietary operating system, aiWARE™, orchestrates an expanding ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video, and other data sources into actionable intelligence. aiWARE can be deployed in a number of environments and configurations to meet customers' needs. Its open architecture enables customers in the media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance sectors to easily deploy applications that leverage the power of AI to dramatically improve operational efficiency and effectiveness. Veritone is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, and has offices in Denver, London, New York, San Diego, and Seattle. To learn more, visit Veritone.com.

Product or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

