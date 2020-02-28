Veritone at the 2020 NAB Show

At this year's NAB Show (booth SL6323), Veritone will showcase its full portfolio of AI applications and solutions optimized for the media and entertainment (M&E) industry. Demonstrations will include customer-centric examples from leading podcasting, radio, TV, and sports organizations and will showcase new capabilities of its platform, including expanded content classification capabilities, which enable better ad targeting and brand safety for podcasters and brands to engage their audiences; major UI and UX improvements to its flagship application, Veritone Discovery, for improved insights and ease of use for broadcasters; and enhanced cognition in its Digital Media Hub as well as new integrations that are paving the way for intelligent media management for content owners.

Veritone aiWARE: Supercharge Content Across Many Cognitive Capabilities

A flexible, future-proof operating system for AI, Veritone aiWARE provides access to cognitive engines optimized for media and entertainment use cases through a single software infrastructure. Users can leverage turnkey applications built on aiWARE, such as Veritone Discovery, Veritone Attribute, or Veritone Digital Media Hub, or enhance existing enterprise systems and processes via API integrations.

A recent update to aiWARE includes the expansion of its content classification capabilities to support IAB Tech Lab Content Taxonomy-compliant metadata output via aiWARE APIs. The new offering will enable podcast distribution platforms to programmatically transcribe and tag audio streams with topical, descriptive, and time-correlated keyword metadata prior to publishing, allowing for advanced contextual ad targeting at scale. Further, greater insight into the subject matter of the podcast helps advertisers maintain brand safety.

Additionally, Veritone will showcase its Adobe Premiere Panel integration with aiWARE. Users can access aiWARE's transcription and translation AI while working within an Adobe project to streamline their edits.

Veritone Discovery: Search & Analyze Content in Near-Real Time — on Screen or via Voice

Veritone will showcase the latest additions to its flagship application, Veritone Discovery, at the 2020 NAB Show. Veritone Discovery allows broadcasters to find important insights by making video and audio data from broadcasts searchable to enable robust analytics for data-driven collaboration with advertisers and other stakeholders. Recent UI upgrades include a new Analytics suite that brings greater flexibility and customization to the solution, scheduled branded report delivery, live interactive charts, robust filtering, as well as an improved UX featuring voice-activated search and mention accuracy.

Veritone Digital Media Hub: One Easy-to-Use Portal, Endless Asset Management Possibilities

Veritone Digital Media Hub is an intelligent media asset management portal designed for content owners in sports, film, TV, news, and media enterprises. With its intuitive branded interface, users can immediately search, manage, share, and monetize indexed content. Digital Media Hub delivers enhanced aiWARE-powered cognition for even more effective search and discovery, organization of assets, and monetization opportunities — supported by the ability to integrate with existing MAMs or DAMs to enhance workflows.

At the 2020 NAB Show, Veritone will highlight the addition of the Getty Search Selector Service to its Digital Media Hub. This recent enhancement allows users to leverage the Digital Media Hub interface to discover content that resides in either Getty or Veritone digital media libraries.

Company Quote:

"If there's one industry that can take advantage of the power of AI, it's media and entertainment. Considering the large amounts of content and data M&E organizations have to manage and monetize, AI will be a critical component to success. Veritone is determined to help index and organize this content, at scale, leveraging our world-class aiWARE stack to help maximize the revenue and distribution of this content. We believe that all organizations and every person should be able to tap into the power of AI to accelerate business processes, access actionable intelligence, discover and distribute content previously not imaginable, and generate incremental and sustainable revenue. At this year's NAB, I look forward to sharing Veritone's suite of applications and solutions that enable exactly that."

— Ryan Steelberg, President, Veritone

Link to Headshot: www.wallstcom.com/Veritone/Veritone-RyanSteelberg.jpg

Company Overview:

Veritone (Nasdaq: VERI) is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) technology and solutions. The company's proprietary operating system, aiWARE™, orchestrates an expanding ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video, and other data sources into actionable intelligence. aiWARE can be deployed in a number of environments and configurations to meet customers' needs. Its open architecture enables customers in the media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance sectors to easily deploy applications that leverage the power of AI to dramatically improve operational efficiency and effectiveness. Veritone is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, and has offices in Denver, London, New York, San Diego, and Seattle. To learn more, visit Veritone.com.

Product or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/Veritone/200228Veritone-2020NAB.docx

Image Downloads:

www.wallstcom.com/Veritone/Veritone-aiWARE.jpg

aiWARE: One common intelligence. Many engines. Infinite cognitive use cases.



www.wallstcom.com/Veritone/Veritone-Discovery.png

Veritone Discovery receives major analytics enhancements.



www.wallstcom.com/Veritone/Veritone-Hub_Cognition.png

Veritone Digital Media Hub Cognitive Timeline



Follow Veritone:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/veritoneinc

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/veritone-inc-/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/veritoneinc

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8PfWDmpgY25mpz0rpRiFMw